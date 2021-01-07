JEE Advanced 2021 Exam Dates Live Updates: Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the JEE Advanced 2021 exam will be held on 3 July, and that it will be conducted by the IIT Kharagpur. “I wish all the students the very best, all candidates have enough time to prepare for the exam,” he added. In addition to this, 75 percent eligibility criteria have also been scrapped. The government has allowed the qualifying candidates of JEE Main 2020 who were unable to appear for the second stage of the examination due to the COVID-19 pandemic to directly appear for JEE Advanced 2021. Also Read - CLAT 2021 Postponed Due To Clash With CBSE Board Exams, To Be Held On This Date Now

JEE Advanced 2021 18.11 Update: Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the JEE Advanced 2021 exam will be held on 3 July, and that it will be conducted by the IIT Kharagpur. "I wish all the students the very best, all candidates have enough time to prepare for the exam," he added.

JEE Advanced 2021 18.00 Update: Exams will be held on July 3, announces Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

JEE Advanced 2021 17.54 Update: As per the JEE Advanced 2021 eligibility criteria, candidates should have qualified JEE Main examination and must be in top 2,50,000 candidates in order of merit. The cut-off for admissions into IITs should also be met by the candidates.

JEE Advanced 2021 17.52 Update: This year the engineering examination candidates will get four attempts to qualify for the JEE Main 2021 examination.

JEE Advanced 2021 17.51 Update: Around 2.5 lakh qualifiers of the JEE Main 2021 will be allowed to apply for the JEE Advanced 2021.

JEE Advanced 2021 17.50 Update: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will be announcing the final dates for JEE Advanced 2021 in a live session today at 6 pm