JEE Advanced 2022 AAT Result Date: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has declared the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) examination today, September 17, 2022. Candidates can download the JEE Advanced AAT result 2022 by visiting the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. This year, the JEE Advanced 2022 AAT examination was held on September 14. In order to access the JEE Advanced AAT scores 2022, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her JEE Advanced registration numbers, dates of birth, and mobile phone numbers.

Check Schedule of JEE Advanced 2022 AAT

Portal for AAT Registration : https://jeeadv.ac.in

: https://jeeadv.ac.in Online Registration for AAT: September 11, 2022, (Sunday, 10:00 IST) to September 12, 2022, (Monday, 17:00 IST)

September 11, 2022, (Sunday, 10:00 IST) to September 12, 2022, (Monday, 17:00 IST) Architecture Aptitude Test: September 14, 2022 (Wednesday) 09:00 to 12:00 IST (Candidate must reach

exam centre by 08:00 IST)

September 14, 2022 (Wednesday) 09:00 to 12:00 IST (Candidate must reach exam centre by 08:00 IST) Declaration of AAT Results: September 17, 2022 (Saturday), 17:00 IST

How To Download JEE Advanced AAT Result 2022?

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “AAT results can be viewed on the Candidate Portal from 5:00 PM on September 17, 2022.” Enter the login credentials such as JEE Advanced registration numbers, date of birth, and mobile phone numbers. Now click on the submit option. Your JEE Advanced AAT 2022 result will be displayed on the screen. Download the JEE Advanced AAT 2022 scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

Qualified candidates can fill their choices for Architecture programmes in IITs on the JoSAA portal from 6:00 PM on September 17, 2022.

The allotment of seats will be solely based on the category-wise All India Rank in the JEE (Advanced) 2022 and B. Arch. program will be offered only to those candidates declared PASS in the AAT.

Note: As per the schedule on the website, JEE Advanced AAT result link will be activated today, September 17 at 5:00 PM.