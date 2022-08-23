JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card Update: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 examination today, August 23, 2022. Once released, aspirants who have successfully registered for the engineering entrance exam can download the JEE Advanced 2022 admit card by logging into the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. To download the JEE Advanced Hall Ticket 2022, a registered candidate needs to enter his/ her registration number, date of birth, and mobile number.Also Read - NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2022: Apply For 99 Posts at nitkkr.ac.in| Check Salary, Application Link Here

JEE Advanced 2022 Important Dates

Admit card downloading schedule: August 23, 2022 (Tuesday, 10:00 AM IST) to August 28, 2022 (Sunday, 14:30 PM IST) JEE Advanced 2022 examination date: August 28, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 Exam Date

This year, the JEE Advanced 2022 examination is scheduled to be held on August 28, 2022. The JEE Advanced 2022 will be held for two papers- paper 1 and paper 2. Paper I will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Paper -II will be conducted between 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Each paper will be held for a duration of three hours. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory. Also Read - TN TRB Recruitment Notification Out For 155 Posts; Registration to Begin Soon at trb.tn.nic.in

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link(which is yet to be active) to download the hall ticket. Also Read - BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 1312 Posts at rectt.bsf.gov.in; Salary Up to Rs 81,100