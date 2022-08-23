JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card Update: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 examination today, August 23, 2022. Once released, aspirants who have successfully registered for the engineering entrance exam can download the JEE Advanced 2022 admit card by logging into the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. To download the JEE Advanced Hall Ticket 2022, a registered candidate needs to enter his/ her registration number, date of birth, and mobile number.Also Read - NIT Kurukshetra Recruitment 2022: Apply For 99 Posts at nitkkr.ac.in| Check Salary, Application Link Here
JEE Advanced 2022 Important Dates
- Admit card downloading schedule: August 23, 2022 (Tuesday, 10:00 AM IST) to August 28, 2022 (Sunday, 14:30 PM IST)
- JEE Advanced 2022 examination date: August 28, 2022
JEE Advanced 2022 Exam Date
This year, the JEE Advanced 2022 examination is scheduled to be held on August 28, 2022. The JEE Advanced 2022 will be held for two papers- paper 1 and paper 2. Paper I will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Paper -II will be conducted between 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Each paper will be held for a duration of three hours. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory.
For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link(which is yet to be active) to download the hall ticket.
Here’s How to Download JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card
- Visit the official website — jeeadv.nic.in
- On the homepage, Click on the link that reads, “JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card.”
- Enter the login credentials such as login id and password.
- Now click on submit option.
- Your JEE Advanced 2022 Hall Ticket will appear on the screen.
- Download the hall ticket and take a printout of it for future reference.
Note: The candidates will need to carry their admit cards at the exam centre to appear for the examination. Candidates should carefully examine the entries on the admit card and in case of any discrepancy, they should contact the Chairperson, JEE (Advanced) 2022 of the respective Zonal coordinating IIT.
Details Mentioned on JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card
The admit card will bear the following details of the candidate:
- Name
- Roll number for JEE (Advanced) 2022
- Photograph
- Signature
- Date of birth
- Address for correspondence and category
- Name and address of the examination centre allotted to the candidate.
Documents You Need to Carry to the Examination Hall
- A printout of the downloaded admit card
- A valid ORIGINAL photo identity card (any one of the following: Aadhaar Card, School/College/Institute ID, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, PAN Card, Notarized Certificate with the photograph). For more details, check the information bulletin shared on the official website.