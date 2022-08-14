JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card: With the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 scheduled to be held on August 28, the JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card are set to release soon. The candidates who applied to appear for JEE Advanced 2022 will be able to download their hall ticket from official website jeeadv.ac.in from August 23 onwards. JEE advance is scheduled to be held on August 28.Also Read - JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Process Extended, Candidates Can Apply Till 8 PM Today on jeeadv.ac.in

The registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 has been closed non August 12. As JEE Advanced 2022 is set to be held on August 28 and candidates can download the JEE Advanced admit card from August 23 onwards. The candidates will need to carry their admit card at the exam centre to appear for the examination.

To download JEE Advanced 2022 admit card, candidates would need to login to the website using their registered id and password. After the JEE Advanced 2022 admit card will be released, students need to download the hall tickets and take a print out for further reference.

JEE Advanced 2022 will be held for two papers- paper 1 and paper 2. Paper 1 will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM and paper 2 will be held from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Around 2.62 lakh candidates from JEE-(Main) have qualified for the JEE-(Advanced), with the maximum coming from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra and Telangana.