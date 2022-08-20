JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card: As per the earlier notification, the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Advanced 2022 admit card will be available to download between August 23 and 28, 2022. Aspirants who have successfully registered for the engineering entrance exam can download the JEE Advanced 2022 admit card (once released) by visiting the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Bombay will conduct the JEE Advanced 2022 exam on August 28, 2022.Also Read - Punjab National Bank Recruitment 2022: Register For 103 Posts Till Aug 30| Check Salary Here

The JEE Advanced 2022 will be held for two papers- paper 1 and paper 2. Paper I will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Paper -II will be conducted between 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Each paper will be held for a duration of three hours. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory.

How to Download JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card?

Visit the official website jeeadv.nic.in

On the homepage, Click on, the “JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card,” link.

Enter the login credentials such as login id and password. Now click on submit option.

Your JEE Advanced 2022 Hall Ticket will be displayed on the screen.

NIRF Rankings 2022: Here is a List of Top IITs, Other engineering Colleges

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan unveiled the National Institutional Ranking Framework, NIRF Rankings 2022 for this year. For Students seeking admission to UG engineering programmes through JEE Advanced 2022, here is a list of top IITs, and other engineering colleges as per the NIRF ranking 2022 in India. Aspiring Candidates can check the list below.

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal

Jadavpur University

Vellore Institute of Technology

Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi

Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines)

National Institute of Technology Rourkela