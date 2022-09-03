JEE Advanced 2022 Provisional Answer Key Objection Window: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 examination today, September 3, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the JEE Advanced Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website jeeadv.ac.in. As per the JEE Advanced 2022 academic calendar, the last date to raise an objection, if any, against the JEE Advanced 2022 provisional answer key is tomorrow, September 4, 2022. The JEE Advanced examination was conducted on August 28.Also Read - NEET UG Result 2022: NTA NEET Result to be Declared Soon at neet.nta.nic.in; Read Here

How to Download JEE Advanced Answer Key?

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2022 at jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “To access the provisional answer keys for JEE (Advanced) 2022, click here .

A PDF document will appear on the screen.

Your JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

JEE Advanced 2022: How To Raise Objections Against JEE Advanced Provisional Answer Key 2022?

Visit official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on the link that reads, “Candidates can submit their feedback on these answer keys on the Candidate Portal till 17:00 IST on September 4, 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as JEE Advanced 2022 registration number, date of birth, and mobile number.

Now click on the login option.

Select the question to whose answer you want to raise an objection.

Upload the supporting documents.

Pay the required fees and then click on the submit button.

The final answer keys will be displayed on the website, after considering the candidates’ feedback, as per the schedule. The marks will be awarded in accordance with the final answer key. Also Read - SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 665 Posts at sbi.co.in From Aug 31| Check Notification Here

JEE Advanced Result 2022

IIT Bombay will declare the JEE Advanced result 2022 on September 11. Candidates whose names are there on the merit list are eligible for the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process which will be conducted on September 12, 2022. Also Read - ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 52 Posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in| Class 10th Pass Eligible

Joint Seat Allocation(JoSAA) Counselling Process

Candidates who secured Rank in JEE (Advanced) 2022 are eligible to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation process. The JoSAA counselling will be held in a total of six rounds. Aspirants have to confirm the allotment result by opting for the freeze, float, and slide options. For more details, check the information bulletin.

