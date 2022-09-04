JEE Advanced 2022 Provisional Answer Key Latest Update: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close the objection correction window for the JEE Advanced 2022 provisional answer key today, September 04, 2022. The JEE Advanced Provisional Answer Key 2022 was released on September 03, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 examination were given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the answer key. One can download the JEE Advanced Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website jeeadv.ac.in.Also Read - AAI Recruitment 2022: Register For 156 Posts at aai.aero Till Sept 30. Check Pay Scale Here

The JEE Advanced examination was conducted on August 28, 2022. The final answer keys will be displayed on the website, after considering the candidates' feedback, as per the schedule. The marks will be awarded in accordance with the final answer key. It is to be noted that Candidates whose names are there on the merit list are eligible for the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process which will be conducted on September 12, 2022.

JEE Advanced 2022: How To Raise Objections Against JEE Advanced Provisional Answer Key 2022?

Visit official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on the link that reads, “Candidates can submit their feedback on these answer keys on the Candidate Portal till 17:00 IST on September 4, 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as JEE Advanced 2022 registration number, date of birth, and mobile number.

Now click on the login option.

Select the question to whose answer you want to raise an objection.

Upload the supporting documents.

Pay the required fees and then click on the submit button.

Direct Link: Raise Objections Against JEE Advanced Answer Key

JEE Advanced 2022 Registration: Check Schedule Here

JEE (Advanced) 2022 exam date: August 28, 2022

Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2022 website: September 1

Online display of provisional answer keys: September 03, 2022

Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys from the candidates: September 03 and September 04, 2022

Online declaration of final answer keys: September 11, 2022

Result of JEE (Advanced) 2022: September 11, 2022

Candidates who secured Rank in JEE (Advanced) 2022 are eligible to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation process. For more details, check the official website of JEE Advanced.