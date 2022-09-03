JEE Advanced Answer Key 2022: In a major update for JEE aspirants, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 provisional answer key on Saturday, September 3. Candidates can check the JEE Advanced 2022 provisional answer key for Paper 1 and Paper 2 by visiting the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.Also Read - JEE Advanced 2022 Provisional Answer Key to be Released Tomorrow: Here’s How to Check Score

According to latest update, the JEE Advanced 2022 final answer key will be out on September 11, 2022. The scores of candidates will be calculated by using the JEE Advanced final answer keys. Candidates can raise objections on the JEE Advanced 2022 answer key till Sunday, September 4. The JEE Advanced exam was conducted on August 28. Also Read - JEE Advanced 2022 Candidate Response Sheet Out at jeeadv.ac.in; Answer Key on Sept 03

JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: How to Download

Visit the JEE official website – jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on JEE Advanced 2022 answer key link.

Key in your credentials — application number and password.

The JEE Advanced 2022 answer key will get displayed on the screen.

Download and take a print out of the answer key for future usage.

Direct Link to Download JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key Also Read - JEE Advanced 2022 Candidate Response Sheet on Sept 01; Know How to Download at jeeadv.ac.in

Also, IIT Bombay will declare the JEE Advanced Result 2022 on September 11. Candidates whose names are there on the merit list are eligible for the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process scheduled to be conducted on September 12. The JoSAA counselling will be conducted in a total of six rounds. Candidates have to confirm the allotment result by opting for the freeze, float and slide options.