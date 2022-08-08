JEE Advanced 2022 Latest Update: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has delayed the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Advanced 2022 for Indian National students. The JEE Advanced 2022 registration has been postponed as there was a delay in declaring the JEE Main result 2022. Once the results are out, candidates will be able to fill up the application form by visiting the official website — jeeadv.ac.in.Also Read - ISRO, Punjab National Bank, DDA, UPSC Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

As per the earlier notification, JEE Advanced 2022 application process was scheduled to begin on Sunday, August 07. However, the registration link has not been activated yet. Moreover, to fill up the registration form, an Indian National student should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. Paper of JEE (Main) 2022. The new date of JEE Advanced 2022 registration is yet to be announced. Note, IIT Bombay has already started the JEE Advanced 2022 registration for foreign nationals on August 1, 2022.

Here’s how to Fill JEE Advanced 2022 Application Form?

Go to the official website of JEE Advanced 2022 at jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ JEE Advanced 2022 Registration.”

Register yourself using the JEE Main 2022 login id and password

Fill in the JEE Advanced 2022 application form with all asked details

Upload the scanned documents as required.

Pay the JEE Advanced application fee through prescribed gateways.