JEE Advanced 2022 Latest Update: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay successfully conducted the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Advanced 2022 examination on August 28, 2022. According to the Information Bulletin, candidates can download their responses sheet from September 01, 2022, by visiting the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. The Paper 1 of the JEE Advanced 2022 exam was held from 9:00 AM to 12 noon. Meanwhile, Paper 2 was conducted between 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The examination was conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
JEE Advanced 2022 Provisional Answer Key Date
The JEE Advanced 2022 Provisional Answer Key will be released on August 03, 2022. After the display of provisional answer keys, the candidates may submit their feedback, if any, on the candidate portal.
JEE Advanced 2022 Question Paper
The JEE Advanced question papers have also been released for both Papers I and Paper II.
JEE Advanced 2022 Important Dates
Events
Check Important Dates Here
JEE (Advanced) 2022 exam date
August 28
Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2022 website
September 1
Online display of provisional answer keys
September 3
Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys from the candidates
September 3-4
Online declaration of final answer keys
September 11
Result of JEE (Advanced) 2022
September 11
Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022
September 11-12
Tentative Start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 Process
September 12
Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022
Declaration of results of AAT 2022
September 14, 2022
September 17, 2022
JEE Advanced 2022 Result
The JEE Advanced 2022 result will be declared on September 11, 2022. The category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates will be available through the JEE (Advanced) 2022 online portal after the results are declared. Individual rank cards will not be sent to candidates.
How to Download JEE Advanced Candidate Response Sheet?
- Visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2022 at jeeadv.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download JEE Advanced 2022 Candidate Response Sheet.”
- Enter the login credentials, if required, and click on the submit option.
- Your JEE Advanced 2022 Candidate Response Sheet will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.