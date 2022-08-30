JEE Advanced 2022 Latest Update: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay successfully conducted the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Advanced 2022 examination on August 28, 2022. According to the Information Bulletin, candidates can download their responses sheet from September 01, 2022, by visiting the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. The Paper 1 of the JEE Advanced 2022 exam was held from 9:00 AM to 12 noon. Meanwhile, Paper 2 was conducted between 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The examination was conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2022 Postponed To Include More Seats, Check Notification Here

JEE Advanced 2022 Provisional Answer Key Date

JEE Advanced 2022 Provisional Answer Key Date

The JEE Advanced 2022 Provisional Answer Key will be released on August 03, 2022. After the display of provisional answer keys, the candidates may submit their feedback, if any, on the candidate portal.

JEE Advanced 2022 Question Paper

JEE Advanced 2022 Question Paper

The JEE Advanced question papers have also been released for both Papers I and Paper II.

Direct Link: Download JEE Advanced 2022 Question Paper

JEE Advanced 2022 Important Dates

Events Check Important Dates Here JEE (Advanced) 2022 exam date August 28 Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2022 website September 1 Online display of provisional answer keys September 3 Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys from the candidates September 3-4 Online declaration of final answer keys September 11 Result of JEE (Advanced) 2022 September 11 Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 September 11-12 Tentative Start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 Process September 12 Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 Declaration of results of AAT 2022 September 14, 2022 September 17, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 Result

The JEE Advanced 2022 result will be declared on September 11, 2022. The category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates will be available through the JEE (Advanced) 2022 online portal after the results are declared. Individual rank cards will not be sent to candidates.

How to Download JEE Advanced Candidate Response Sheet?