JEE Advanced 2022 Latest Update: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay successfully conducted the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Advanced 2022 examination on August 28, 2022. According to the Information Bulletin, candidates can download their responses sheet from September 01, 2022, by visiting the official website  — jeeadv.ac.in. The Paper 1 of the JEE Advanced 2022 exam was held from 9:00 AM to 12 noon. Meanwhile, Paper 2 was conducted between 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The examination was conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

JEE Advanced 2022 Provisional Answer Key Date

The JEE Advanced 2022 Provisional Answer Key will be released on August 03, 2022. After the display of provisional answer keys, the candidates may submit their feedback, if any, on the candidate portal.

JEE Advanced 2022 Question Paper

The JEE Advanced question papers have also been released for both Papers I and Paper II.

Direct Link: Download JEE Advanced 2022 Question Paper

JEE Advanced 2022 Important Dates 

Events

Check Important Dates Here

JEE (Advanced) 2022 exam date

August 28

Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2022 website

September 1

Online display of provisional answer keys

September 3

Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys from the candidates

September 3-4

Online declaration of final answer keys

September 11

Result of JEE (Advanced) 2022

September 11

Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022

September 11-12

Tentative Start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 Process

September 12

Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022

Declaration of results of AAT 2022

September 14, 2022

September 17, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 Result

The JEE Advanced 2022 result will be declared on September 11, 2022. The category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates will be available through the JEE (Advanced) 2022 online portal after the results are declared. Individual rank cards will not be sent to candidates.

How to Download JEE Advanced Candidate Response Sheet?

  • Visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2022 at  jeeadv.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download JEE Advanced 2022 Candidate Response Sheet.”
  • Enter the login credentials, if required, and click on the submit option.
  • Your JEE Advanced 2022 Candidate Response Sheet will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.