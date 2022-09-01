JEE Advanced 2022 Latest Update: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the response sheet for the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Advanced 2022, today September 01, 2022. Candidates can download their responses sheet by visiting the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. Paper 1 of the JEE Advanced 2022 exam was held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon. Meanwhile, Paper 2 was conducted between 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. The examination was conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.Also Read - FCI Recruitment 2022: Food Corporation of India to Recruit 113 Posts at fci.gov.in, Read Here

“Candidates who appeared in JEE (Advanced) 2022 can view their responses by logging into the Candidate Portal at https://cportal.jeeadv.ac.in from 10:00 AM on September 1, 2022,” reads the statement published on the website. Also Read - SBI Recruitment 2022: Register For 19 Specialist Cadre Officers Posts at sbi.co.in, Check Eligibility, Notification Here

Direct Link: Download JEE Advanced Candidate Response Sheet

How to Download JEE Advanced Candidate Response Sheet?

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2022 at jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ https://cportal.jeeadv.ac.in/.

Enter the login credentials, such as JEE Advanced 2022 registration number, date of birth, and mobile number. Now click on the submit option.

Your JEE Advanced 2022 Candidate Response Sheet will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

JEE Advanced 2022 Provisional Answer Key Date

The JEE Advanced 2022 Provisional Answer Key will be released on September 03, 2022. After the display of provisional answer keys, the candidates may submit their feedback, if any, on the candidate portal. Also Read - SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 665 Posts at sbi.co.in From Aug 31| Check Notification Here