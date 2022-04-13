JEE Advanced 2022 Latest Update: The Joint Entrance Examination, also known as JEE Advanced 2022 Exam Date, is likely to be changed and the revised dates will be announced soon, media reports claimed on Wednesday. While the JEE Advanced 2022 date change was quite evident after the JEE Main 2022 2nd session was postponed to July, the latest reports have hinted that the updated date might be notified soon on the official website.Also Read - JEE Main 2022: NTA Reschedules Dates to June and July | Check Dates Here

IIT Bombay, which holds IIT JEE Advanced 2022 exam is likely to release an official notification confirming the revised exam schedule. Once released, the JEE Advanced 2022 revised schedule will be published online and will be available on the official website – jeeadv.ac.in. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Latest News: Registration Process Begins. Check Important Dates, Eligibility Criteria Here

As per the JEE Main 2022 2nd Session new dates, the engineering entrance exam will conclude on 30 July 2022. As JEE Main 2022 is the primary selection criteria for candidates appearing for JEE Advanced 2022, the exam authority is expected to release the revised schedule soon. Also Read - JEE Advanced 2022: IIT Bombay To Conduct Exam, Website Launched

Recently, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that JEE Mains April and May sessions have been postponed to June and July respectively. Now, JEE Mains May session (now July) will conclude on July 30, 2022.

However, there is no confirmation as to when the JEE Advanced 2022 date will be declared. Experts dealing with the development say given that JEE Main 2022 2nd Session is continuing until July end, the earliest timeline for JEE Advanced 2022 will be in the 3rd Week or 4th Week of August. This timeline has been given by the experts keeping in mind there is typically a 1-month gap between both the exams.