JEE Advanced 2022 Exam Update: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 exam on August 28, 2022. Aspirants who have successfully registered for the engineering entrance exam will be able to download the JEE Advanced 2022 admit card from August 23. Candidates can download the hall ticket by visiting the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. Note, that the top 2.5 lakh candidates who qualify in JEE Main are eligible to take JEE Advanced.

With only a few days left for the exam to begin, a registered candidate must check out the paper pattern and syllabus, that will help them to score well in the engineering entrance.

JEE Advanced 2022 Important Dates

JEE Advanced 2022 admit card Download Link: August 23

JEE Advanced 2022 exam: August 28

5-Easy Steps to Download JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card?

Visit the official website jeeadv.nic.in

On the homepage, Click on the “JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card,” link.

Enter the login credentials such as login id and password. Now click on submit option.

Your JEE Advanced 2022 Hall Ticket will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

JEE Advanced 2022 Syllabus

Before starting the preparation, candidates need to know the JEE Advanced 2022 syllabus well as it forms the base of the study schedule.

Check Mathematics Topics That You Need to Cover: Quadratic Equations and Expressions, Complex Numbers, Probability, Vectors, Matrices in Algebra; Circle, Parabola, Hyperbola in Coordinate Geometry; Functions, Limits, Continuity and Differentiability, Application of Derivatives, Definite Integral in Calculus

Quadratic Equations and Expressions, Complex Numbers, Probability, Vectors, Matrices in Algebra; Circle, Parabola, Hyperbola in Coordinate Geometry; Functions, Limits, Continuity and Differentiability, Application of Derivatives, Definite Integral in Calculus Check Physics Topics That You Need to Cover: Kinematics, Gravitation, Fluids, Heat and Thermodynamics, Waves and Sound, Capacitors and Electrostatics, Magnetics, Electromagnetic Induction, Optics, and Modern Physics

Kinematics, Gravitation, Fluids, Heat and Thermodynamics, Waves and Sound, Capacitors and Electrostatics, Magnetics, Electromagnetic Induction, Optics, and Modern Physics Check Chemistry Topics That You Need to Cover: Coordination Chemistry and Chemical Bonding in Inorganic Chemistry, Electrochemistry, Chemical, and Ionic Equilibrium, Mole Concept in Physical Chemistry, Aryl, Alkyl Halides, Amines and Oxygen-containing compounds in Organic Chemistry.

JEE Advanced 2022 Mock Test

Candidates preparing for the exam can take JEE Advanced mock tests given on the official website. Mock tests are a great source of revision that helps candidates improve their preparation levels. Solving JEE Advanced 2022 mock tests regularly can help you analyze your preparation.

JEE Advanced 2022 Paper Pattern

The JEE Advanced 2022 will be held for two papers- paper 1 and paper 2. Paper I will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Paper -II will be conducted between 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Each paper will be held for a duration of three hours. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory. For more details, check the information bulletin shared on the official website.