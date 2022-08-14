JEE Advanced 2022 Exam Preparation Tips: According to the earlier notification, the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Advanced 2022 examination will be held on August 28, 2022. The JEE Advanced 2022 exam will consist of two papers —Paper 1 and Paper 2. Each paper will be held for a duration of three hours. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory. It may be noted that the examination date will remain unchanged even if it is declared a public holiday. There are several aspirants who might be dealing with anxiety during their revision and JEE Advanced 2022 preparations in the last phase before the exam day.Also Read - SSC JE Recruitment 2022: Apply For Junior Engineer Posts at ssc.nic.in| Read Details Here

With only a few days left for the exam to begin, a registered candidate must check out these last-minute tips that will help them to score well in the engineering entrance.

Know Your Syllabus Before Starting Preparation

Before starting the preparation, candidates need to know the JEE Advanced 2022 syllabus well as it forms the base of the study schedule. The entire preparation will be of no use if an examinee(he/she) is not aware of the sections, chapters, and concepts that are in the JEE Advanced 2022 syllabus. Each question paper will consist of three separate sections, viz., Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Check Mathematics Topics That You Need to Cover: Quadratic Equations and Expressions, Complex Numbers, Probability, Vectors, Matrices in Algebra; Circle, Parabola, Hyperbola in Coordinate Geometry; Functions, Limits, Continuity and Differentiability, Application of Derivatives, Definite Integral in Calculus Check Physics Topics That You Need to Cover: Kinematics, Gravitation, Fluids, Heat and Thermodynamics, Waves and Sound, Capacitors and Electrostatics, Magnetics, Electromagnetic Induction, Optics, and Modern Physics Check Chemistry Topics That You Need to Cover: Coordination Chemistry and Chemical Bonding in Inorganic Chemistry, Electrochemistry, Chemical, and Ionic Equilibrium, Mole Concept in Physical Chemistry, Aryl, Alkyl Halides, Amines and Oxygen-containing compounds in Organic Chemistry.

JEE Advanced Preparation 2022: Study From The Best Books

Prepare from the books that are relevant to the topics.

JEE Advanced 2022: Subject-wise Important Topics

Candidates while preparing for the exam, must focus on the JEE Advanced 2022 chapter-wise weightage which is evaluated based on the analysis of the previous year’s question papers, This will help in the preparation of the competitive exam.

JEE Advanced 2022 Practice Mock Test/ Revising Papers

Mock tests are a great source of revision that helps candidates improve their preparation levels. Solving JEE Advanced 2022 mock tests regularly can help you analyze your preparation. You will be able to identify your mistakes and weak areas. To attain familiarity with the CBT mode candidates are advised to take mock tests available on the website jeeadv.ac.in.

Time Management: Speed And Accuracy

It is important to utilize your time wisely in order to qualify for the competitive exam with flying colors. So aspirants must prepare ahead of time on how to manage their time for each subject. This will allow you to cover each section of the question paper and leave time for re-checking.

There is a negative marking in the exam. Negative marks may be awarded for incorrect answers for some of the questions.

One Scribble Pad for doing rough work/calculations will be provided to the candidates at the start of each paper. The Scribble Pad would have a header page for the candidates to write down their Name and Registration Number.

Take care of yourself

It is important that students get the right amount of sleep before the exam. Depriving oneself of sleep can result in fatigue and high-stress level with a drop in concentration level.

JEE Advanced Preparation 2022 – Preparation Tips Highlights

Understand the JEE Advanced 2022 Syllabus. Memorize formulae Make a study schedule. Practice with JEE Advanced 2022 sample papers and previous year’s exam papers. Prepare your notes. Focus on the weakest portions. Work on the strengths A proper study routine is mandatory Focus on maintaining speed and accuracy Take care of yourself

Check JEE Advanced Registration Dates Here