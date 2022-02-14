JEE Advanced 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will be conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced this year, for admission to the IITs, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), along with some other top institutions in the country. The official website for JEE Advanced 2022 – jeeadv.ac.in – has been launched.Also Read - CSIR UGC NET 2021 Admit Cards Released; Download via Direct Link Given Here

National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to announce the datesheet of both JEE Main 2022 and JEE Advanced 2022 exams. While the details regarding JEE Mains will be updated on National Testing Agency (NTA) websites– jeemain.nta.ac.in and nta.ac.in, IIT Bombay will put up information regarding JEE Advanced on jeeadv.ac.in.

The top 2.5 lakh candidates who qualify exams would be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced. NTA has started conducting JEE Main four times a year since last year.

Eligible candidates who missed JEE Advanced to have another chance

According to a notification uploaded on JEE Advanced website, as a one-time measure, the candidates who first appeared in class 12th (or equivalent) examination in 2020 or 2021, had successfully registered for JEE (Advanced) 2021 but could not appear for both paper 1 and 2, will be allowed to directly appear for JEE (Advanced) 2022. The decision was taken in view of the exceptional circumstances and hardships faced by candidates due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“However, they must successfully register for the JEE (Advanced) 2022 in the online registration portal and pay the registration fee. Further, these candidates would be considered in addition to and not as part of the total number of candidates who would qualify from JEE (Main) 2022 for appearing in JEE (Advanced) 2022,” the notification said.

It further said that the candidates who want to reappear must confirm their eligibility for appearing in JEE (Advanced) 2022 by visiting the official website (https://jeeadv.ac.in) and filling in the requisite information during the registration.