JEE Advanced 2022 Latest Update: Even as the JEE Advanced 2022 application process closed on Thursday, a section of candidates launched an online campaign on social media to demand extension of the application process for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022. They said the JEE Advanced 2022 Registration must be extended as there were discrepancies in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) scorecard. The candidates further said due to discrepancies in marks, they were not able to apply for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam.Also Read - JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Check Paper Pattern, Exam Date, Time Here

The JEE Advanced 2022 application process ended at 5 PM today. The exam will be held on August 28. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 1, Session 2 BArch, BPlanning Results Awaited; Check Method to Determine Merit

The students are saying that they want to have an extension of JEE advanced 2022 and third attempt for JEE Main 2022 as the first level of engineering entrance was marred by glitches. Also Read - After JEE Advanced Result, JoSAA Counselling 2022 to Begin From Sept 12; New Website Launched

Recently, a student who had scored 99.4 percentile in JEE Main, had written to authorities to grant him an extra chance as his score has been changed overnight to 77 percentile and he is now not being allowed to take the test. However, he is not the only one candidates, a large number of candidates are asking for another attempt for JEE Main 2022.

According to the earlier schedule, the JEE MAIN 2022 will be held on August 28 and the admit card will be available for download from August 23. The JEE Advanced paper 1 will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM and Paper 2 will be conducted from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The candidates who have not filled the JEE Advanced 2022 application form yet can visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in and complete the registration process.

Taking to Twitter, one of the aspirants urged IIT Bombay to extend the application process for the engineering entrance. “Many deserving candidates wouldn’t be able to register for the examination due to casualties in JEE Mains 2022 results,” the candidate tweeted.

“Got 73.21%tile as final NTA score in #JEEMAINS2022 and cutoff is 67 percentile for (obc) #JEEAdvanced2022 but my AIR is 250592 . Am I eligible for #JEEAdvanced or not ? Why is there so much randomness in the result?,” read another tweet.

Some of the candidates are also demanding a third attempt for JEE Main, as #JEEMainthirdattemptforall is the top trend on Twitter.

However, the National Testing Agency did not notify about the third attempt for JEE Main 2022.