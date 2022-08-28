JEE Advanced 2022 Latest Update: Attention candidates. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is all set to conduct the JEE Advanced 2022 on Sunday (August 28). To the exam hall, the candidates need to carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid original photo ID card. On August 28, lakhs of students will be appearing for the paper, and the educational institute has already released the admit cards for the exam. The candidates need to download their hall tickets from the official website — jeeadv.ac.in.Also Read - JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card Released at jeeadv.ac.in| Check Direct Link, Exam Date Here

As per the earlier schedule, JEE Advanced 2022 will commence from 9 AM and the paper will be held in two shifts with paper one from 9 AM to 12 PM and paper 2 from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Here are a few important instructions that the candidates are required to follow on the day of the exam:

JEE Advanced 2022: Crucial guidelines

The candidates appearing for the exam must wear a mask and carry a hand sanitiser.

Everyone will have to follow the guidelines on maintaining distance.

The students are advised to carry their admit card to the exam hall as without admit card, entry will not be allowed.

The identity card of the candidate will be verified at the centre by invigilators and IIT representatives.

The candidates must note that impersonation and use of unfair means (cheating) in the exam will lead to disqualification from JEE (Advanced) 2022.

The things to carry to exam hall include-pens, pencils, a transparent water bottle, admit card and an original photo identity card.

The candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination hall until the entire duration of the paper.

JEE Advance 2022: Here’s How To Download Admit Card