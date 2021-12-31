JEE Advanced 2022 Latest Update: Good news for students who could not appear for the IIT entrance – JEE Advanced – in 2020 or 2021 as they will get an extra attempt to appear for the exam, the Joint Admissions Board (JAB) said in a latest announcement. These students, who have missed to appear for the JEE Advanced 2020 and JEE Advanced 2021 have been given one more chance to appear for the IIT JEE Advanced exam in the year 2022. The Joint Admissions Board has given this relaxation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, no student can appear in the JEE Advanced examination more than twice. The students of 2020 were also given relaxation for the year 2021 JEE Advanced examination and once again the Joint Admission Board has given relaxation for those eligible candidates who could not take the exam.Also Read - Year Ender 2021: A Year Where Cricket Gave Moments to Cherish For a Lifetime

JEE Advanced 2022: Who are getting an extra attempt

Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Advanced exam once in 2020 will not get the extra chance while those who have not appeared in the advanced exam even once in (2020/2021), such students will get a chance. That is, in the year 2022 JEE Advanced exam, only those students will be able to appear, who have given JEE Advanced exam once or not even once. In the official notice of JAB, it has been said that no student will get a chance to appear in JEE Advanced more than twice.

"This one-time measure is applicable to ONLY those candidates for whom the appearance in JEE (Advanced) 2022 will be their first or second attempt and is not applicable to candidates who appeared for their class 12th exam for the first time before 2020. No candidate will be allowed to appear in JEE (Advanced) more than two times," said JAB in the official notice," the JAB said in its official notice.

As per the earlier rules, candidates need to rank among the top 2.5 lakh candidates of JEE Main and engineering entrance exam to be eligible for IIT admission. The eligibility to appear for JEE Advanced is calculated every year. Candidates appearing in additional attempt will be considered in addition to the total number of candidates who have qualified to appear in JEE Main 2022 to JEE Advanced 2022, as per rules. It must be noted that the JEE Main 2022 paper 1 scores are accepted by major institutes such as 31 NITs, 25 IIITs, and 28 GFTIs. As per updates, the registration process is likely to start in January after the notification and eligibility criteria are announced.

Meanwhile, JAB has made changes in the syllabus for the year 2023 batch. There are some chapters in the new syllabus which were not in advance but were part of mains. According to experts, after the new syllabus comes, IIT entrance will be more similar to the syllabus of NCERT and JEE Main. The old syllabus for JEE Advanced 2022 will continue.