JEE Advanced 2022 Provisional Answer Key Latest Update: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced answer key will be released on September 3. After the answer key is released, the students can check details on official website jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced 2022 answer keys will enable a candidate who has taken the IIT entrance exam on August 28 to check and predict their scores. As per the earlier notification, the JEE Advanced 2022 answer keys can be challenged by the candidates between September 3 and 4.Also Read - JEE Advanced 2022 Candidate Response Sheet Out at jeeadv.ac.in; Answer Key on Sept 03

The candidates must be knowing that the JEE Advanced 2022 was held for two compulsory papers — Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both papers had three sections each for the exam. The total marks for Paper 1 and Paper 2 were 180 each. Each section of JEE Advanced paper 1 and paper 2 had three parts — Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Also Read - JEE Advanced 2022 Candidate Response Sheet on Sept 01; Know How to Download at jeeadv.ac.in

Notably, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay conducted the JEE Advanced 2022 exam on August 28. The final answer key and result will be announced on September 11 at 10 AM. Also Read - JEE Advanced 2022 Begins Today: Exam Day Guidelines, Admit Card Details Candidates Must Know

JEE Advanced 2022: Steps to download response sheet