JEE Advanced 2022 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay will begin the application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 today, August 08, 2022. Eligible Indian National candidates will be able to fill up the JEE Advanced Application form by visiting the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. The registration process will begin today at 4:00 PM.

"The JEE (Advanced) registration portal will be open for eligible candidates to register from 16:00 IST on 8th August, 2022," reads the official notification. In order to apply online, candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. Paper of JEE (Main) 2022.

Check JEE Advanced Registration Dates Here

Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2022: August 08 to August 11, 2022

Last date for fee payment of registered candidates: August 12, 2022

Admit Card for available for Downloading: August 23 to August 28, 2022

Choosing of scribe by PwD candidates: August 27, 2022 JEE (Advanced) 2022: August 28, 2022

Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2022 website: September 01, 2022

JEE Advanced Registration 2022: How to Fill Application Form?

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Advanced 2022 Registration.” Enter the registration details such as JEE Main 2022 login id and password. Fill up the application form by providing the necessary details. Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee depending upon your category. Submit the application form. Download the JEE Advanced 2022 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Check JEE Advanced 2022 Exam Date Time

This year, JEE Advanced Examination will be held on August 28, 2022, in two shifts. Paper 1 is scheduled to begin from 9:00 PM til 12:00 PM. Paper 2 will be conducted between 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

Check JEE Advanced 2022 Application Fee

Female candidates (all categories): Rs 1,400

SC, ST, and PwD candidates: Rs 1,400

All other candidates: Rs 2,800

For more details, candidates are advised to for through the official website of JEE Advanced.