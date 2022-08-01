JEE Advanced 2022 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Advanced 2022 exam on August 28, 2022. The registration process for the JEE Advanced 2022 entrance examination will begin from August 7 to August 11, 2022. Interested candidates can fill out the application form by visiting the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. This year, the Paper 1 of the JEE Advanced 2022 exam will begin from 9:00 AM to 12 noon. Meanwhile, Paper 2 is scheduled to be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 July Session Answer Key to Release Soon; Check Tentative Date, Other Details Here

JEE Advanced 2022 Paper Pattern

The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory.

JEE Advanced 2022 Important Dates List:

Activity Important Dates Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2022 August 7-11 Last date for fee payment of registered candidates August 12 Admit Card available for download August 23-28 Choosing of scribe by PwD candidates August 27 JEE (Advanced) 2022 August 28 Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2022 website September 1 Online display of provisional answer keys September 3 Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys from the candidates September 3-4 Online declaration of final answer keys September 11 Result of JEE (Advanced) 2022 September 11 Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 September 11-12 Tentative Start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 Process September 12 Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 Declaration of results of AAT 2022 September 14, 2022 September 17, 2022

JEE (Advanced) 2022 Mode of Examination Details

The JEE (Advanced) 2022 examination will be conducted ONLY in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Process: How to Apply Online?