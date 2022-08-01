JEE Advanced 2022 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Advanced 2022 exam on August 28, 2022. The registration process for the JEE Advanced 2022 entrance examination will begin from August 7 to August 11, 2022. Interested candidates can fill out the application form by visiting the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. This year, the Paper 1 of the JEE Advanced 2022 exam will begin from 9:00 AM to 12 noon. Meanwhile, Paper 2 is scheduled to be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 July Session Answer Key to Release Soon; Check Tentative Date, Other Details Here

JEE Advanced 2022 Paper Pattern

The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory. Also Read - NEET UG 2022: NTA Likely to Release Answer Key Today at neet.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here

JEE Advanced 2022 Important Dates List:

Activity

Check Important Dates Here

Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2022

August 7-11

Last date for fee payment of registered candidates

August 12

Admit Card available for download

August 23-28

Choosing of scribe by PwD candidates

August 27

JEE (Advanced) 2022

August 28

Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2022 website

September 1

Online display of provisional answer keys

September 3

Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys from the candidates

September 3-4

Online declaration of final answer keys

September 11

Result of JEE (Advanced) 2022

September 11

Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022

September 11-12

Tentative Start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 Process

September 12

Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022

Declaration of results of AAT 2022

September 14, 2022

 September 17, 2022

JEE (Advanced) 2022 Mode of Examination Details

The JEE (Advanced) 2022 examination will be conducted ONLY in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

JEE Advanced 2022 Registration: Apply Online(link to be active soon)

JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Process: How to Apply Online?

  • Visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2022 at  jeeadv.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Advanced 2022 Registration.”
  • Register  yourself using the JEE Main 2022 login id and password
  • Fill in the JEE Advanced 2022 application form with all asked details
  • Upload the scanned documents as required.
  • Pay the JEE Advanced application fee through prescribed gateways.
  • Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.