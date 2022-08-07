JEE Advanced 2022 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has started the registration process for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022 today, August 07, 2022. Candidates are advised to fill up the JEE Advanced application form 2022 by logging into the official website — jeeadv.ac.in — till August 11, 2022. The JEE Advanced 2022 entrance exam will be conducted by IIT Bombay on August 28, 2022.Also Read - CBSE Recruitment 2022: Apply For Senior Accounts Officer, Other Posts at cbse.nic.in| Check Pay Scale Here

Below are the steps and a direct link to fill out the JEE Advanced 2022 application form. Also Read - PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2022: Register For 1935 Posts at sssb.punjab.gov.in| Here's Direct Link

Here’s how to Fill JEE Advanced 2022 Application Form?

Go to the official website of JEE Advanced 2022 at jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ JEE Advanced 2022 Registration.”

Register yourself using the JEE Main 2022 login id and password

Fill in the JEE Advanced 2022 application form with all asked details

Upload the scanned documents as required.

Pay the JEE Advanced application fee through prescribed gateways.

Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Check JEE Advanced 2022 Paper Pattern

The examination consists of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. The Paper 1 of the JEE Advanced 2022 exam will begin from 9:00 AM to 12 noon. Paper 2 will be held between 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. As per the Information Bulletin of JEE (Advanced)- 2022 appearing in both papers is compulsory. The examination will be conducted only in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode this year. Also Read - PNB Recruitment 2022: Apply For 103 Posts Till August 30| Check Eligibility, Selection Process Here

JEE Advanced 2022 Application Fees

Candidates who wish to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2022 must pay the registration fee as given below.

Female candidates (all categories): Rs 1,400 SC, ST, and PwD candidates: Rs 1,400 All other candidates: Rs 2,800

Foreign Nationals (including PIO/OCI)

Candidates Residing in SAARC Countries USD 75# Candidates Residing in Non-SAARC Countries: USD 150#

JEE Advanced 2022 – Highlights