JEE Advanced 2022 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will begin Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022 registration tomorrow, August 07, 2022. Eligible students can fill up the JEE Advanced application form 2022 by the visiting official website — jeeadv.ac.in — till August 11, 2022. This year, IIT Bombay will conduct the JEE Advanced 2022 entrance exam on August 28, 2022. The examination consists of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2.
The Paper 1 of the JEE Advanced 2022 exam will begin from 9:00 AM to 12 noon. Meanwhile, Paper 2 is scheduled to be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory. As per the Information Bulletin of JEE (Advanced) 2022, the examination will be conducted only in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
JEE Advanced 2022 Important Dates List Here
Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2022
August 7-11
Last date for fee payment of registered candidates
August 12
Admit Card available for download
August 23-28
Choosing of scribe by PwD candidates
August 27
JEE (Advanced) 2022 exam date
August 28
Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2022 website
September 1
Online display of provisional answer keys
September 3
Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys from the candidates
September 3-4
Online declaration of final answer keys
September 11
Result of JEE (Advanced) 2022
September 11
Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022
September 11-12
Tentative Start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 Process
September 12
Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022
Declaration of results of AAT 2022
September 14, 2022
September 17, 2022
JEE Advanced 2022 Application Fees
Candidates who wish to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2022 must pay the registration fee as given below.
- Female candidates (all categories): Rs 1,400
- SC, ST, and PwD candidates: Rs 1,400
- All other candidates: Rs 2,800
Foreign Nationals (including PIO/OCI)
- Candidates Residing in SAARC Countries USD 75#
- Candidates Residing in Non-SAARC Countries: USD 150#
How to Fill JEE Advanced 2022 Application Form?
- Visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2022 at jeeadv.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Advanced 2022 Registration.”
- Register yourself using the JEE Main 2022 login id and password
- Fill in the JEE Advanced 2022 application form with all asked details
- Upload the scanned documents as required.
- Pay the JEE Advanced application fee through prescribed gateways.
- Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.