JEE Advanced 2022 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay will begin Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2022 registration tomorrow, August 07, 2022. Eligible students can fill up the JEE Advanced application form 2022 by the visiting official website — jeeadv.ac.in — till August 11, 2022. This year, IIT Bombay will conduct the JEE Advanced 2022 entrance exam on August 28, 2022. The examination consists of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2.

The Paper 1 of the JEE Advanced 2022 exam will begin from 9:00 AM to 12 noon. Meanwhile, Paper 2 is scheduled to be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory. As per the Information Bulletin of JEE (Advanced) 2022, the examination will be conducted only in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

JEE Advanced 2022 Important Dates List Here

Activity Also Read - BIS Recruitment 2022: Apply For 16 Scientist-B Posts at bis.gov.in| Check Last Date, Salary Here Check Important Dates Here Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2022 August 7-11 Last date for fee payment of registered candidates August 12 Admit Card available for download August 23-28 Choosing of scribe by PwD candidates August 27 JEE (Advanced) 2022 exam date August 28 Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2022 website September 1 Online display of provisional answer keys September 3 Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys from the candidates September 3-4 Online declaration of final answer keys September 11 Result of JEE (Advanced) 2022 September 11 Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 September 11-12 Tentative Start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 Process September 12 Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 Declaration of results of AAT 2022 September 14, 2022 September 17, 2022

