JEE Advanced 2022 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Bombay will end the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Advanced 2022 tomorrow, August 11, 2022. Candidates who have not filled the JEE Advanced 2022 Application form yet, are advised to visit the official website jeeadv.nic.in and complete the registration process. Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. Paper of JEE (Main) 2022 to fill the registration form. For more details, please scroll down.Also Read - UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2022 Out on upsconline.nic.in; Exam on September 04

JEE Advanced 2022 Registration Important Dates

Online Registration begins for JEE (Main) qualified Candidates Begins: August 08, 2022

Online Registration begins for JEE (Main) qualified Candidates Ends: August 11, 2022

JEE Advanced 2022 Exam: August 28, 2022

We have also provided you with the steps and a direct link to fill up the application form. Follow the steps given below. Also Read - UPSC NDA NA 2 Admit Card 2022 Released at upsc.gov.in; Steps to Download Hall Ticket Here

7-Easy Steps to Fill JEE Advanced 2022 Application Form

Visit the official website jeeadv.nic.in On the homepage, click on “JEE (Advanced) registration portal is open for eligible candidates to register.” Enter the registration details such as JEE Main 2022 login id and password. Fill up the JEE Advanced 2022 application form. Upload the necessary document. Pay the application fee. Submit the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

JEE Advanced 2022 Mode of Examination

The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2022 [JEE (Advanced) 2022] will be conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2022 (JAB 2022).

The examination will be held in Computer Based Test Mode.

The examination consists of two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Each paper will be held for a duration of three hours.

Appearing in both the papers is compulsory.

JEE Advanced 2022 Examination Date Time

The JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be held on August 28, 2022. Paper I will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Paper -II will be conducted between 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Likely to be Released by Aug 14 at neet.nta.nic.in; Check Tentative Result Date, Other Details Here

Paper 1: 9:00 AM to 12: 00 PM

Paper 2: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

JEE Advanced 2022 Question Paper Pattern

Each question paper will consist of three separate sections, viz., Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. For more details, check the information bulletin shared on the official website.