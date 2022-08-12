JEE Advanced Registration 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 registration process was on Friday extended by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. The candidates can apply till August 12 (8 PM). Taking to Twitter, IIT Bombay said the deadline for JEE (ADV) registration is extended till 8:00 PM IST, 12th Aug, 2022. “This is the FINAL deadline, and students MUST UPLOAD their documents and exam city centre choices at https://jeeadv.nic.in by 8:00 PM today,” IIT Bombay said.Also Read - Extend JEE Advanced 2022 Registration: Aspirants Launch Online Campaign, Demand Third Attempt For JEE Main

IIT Bombay, which is conducting the crucial examination this year, also said this is the final deadline and there will be no extension thereafter.

The candidates who are yet to complete the registration process for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam, can fill in the form through the official website- jeeadv.ac.in.

IIT Bombay had earlier set the application deadline for JEE Advanced 2022 on August 11. However, the last date to apply for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam got extended as several students launched an online campaign on social media demanding registration deadline extension.

On Twitter, the aspirants claimed that the JEE Advanced 2022 registration should be extended due to discrepancies in the JEE Main 2022 scores and also added that due to discrepancies in the scores they were not able to apply for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam.

As per the earlier schedule, JEE Advanced 2022 will be held on August 28 and candidates can download the JEE Advanced admit card from August 23 onwards.

JEE Advanced 2022 will be held for two papers- paper 1 and paper 2. Paper 1 will be held from 9 AM to 12 PM and paper 2 will be held from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Around 2.62 lakh candidates from JEE-(Main) have qualified for the JEE-(Advanced), with the maximum coming from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra and Telangana.