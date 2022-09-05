JEE Advanced 2022 Result Update: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will declare the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 examination on September 11, 2022. Once released, registered candidates can download the JEE Advanced Result 2022 by visiting the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. This year, the JEE Provisional Answer Key was published on September 03, 2022. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise an objection, if any, against the answer key till September 04. The category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates will be available through the JEE (Advanced) 2022 online portal after the results are declared.Also Read - CUET PG 2022 Exams For These Papers Will Be Held On 2 Different Dates. Check Details Here

It is to be noted that individual rank cards will not be sent to candidates. This year, the examination was held on August 28, 2022. The final answer keys will be displayed on the website, after considering the candidates' feedback, as per the schedule. The marks will be awarded in accordance with the final answer key.

5- Steps to Download JEE Advanced 2022 Result?

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download JEE Advanced Result 2022.” Enter the login credentials, if required. The required login credentials are JEE Advanced 2022 Registration number, date of birth, and captcha code. Your JEE Advanced Scorecard 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download the JEE Advanced Scores and take a printout of it for future reference.

"Qualifying in JEE (Advanced) 2022, filling in choices and/or participating in the joint seat allocation process do not guarantee a candidate admission to IITs. Admission will depend on merit and the availability of seats during various rounds of seat allocation," reads the official notification.

Joint Seat Allocation