JEE Advanced 2022 Result Date Time Announced: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will declare the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 tomorrow, September 11 at 10:00 AM. Once released, registered candidates can download the JEE Advanced Result 2022 by visiting the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. Along with the JEE Advanced 2022 result, the merit list will be published on the website. The category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates will be available through the JEE (Advanced) 2022 online portal after the results are declared.

This year, the JEE Advanced 2022 examination was held on August 28, 2022. Meanwhile, the JEE Provisional Answer Key was published on September 03, 2022. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise an objection, if any, against the answer key till September 04. The JEE Advanced 2022 final answer keys will be displayed on the website, after considering the candidates' feedback, as per the schedule. The marks will be awarded in accordance with the final answer key.

To access the JEE Advanced 2022 result, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration number and dates of birth.

Step By Step Guide to Download JEE Advanced 2022 Result?

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download JEE Advanced Result 2022.” Enter the login credentials, if required. The required login credentials are JEE Advanced 2022 Registration number, date of birth, and captcha code. Your JEE Advanced Scorecard 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download the JEE Advanced Scores and take a printout of it for future reference.

Joint Seat Allocation