JEE Advanced 2022 Result Latest update: The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay will declare the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) on Sunday, September 11. Over 1.56 lakh candidates have appeared for the JEE Advanced exam this year which was held on August 28 and are eagerly waiting for the results to be declared. The students are advised to keep a close check on the official website jeeadv.ac.in for all latest updates.Also Read - From CBSE Compartment Result to GATE 2023 Registration; Check Important Education Events For September

According to the official schedule on the JEE Advanced 2022 homepage, the results will be declared on September 11 at 10 am. Notably, the JEE Advanced 2022 was held on August 28 at various test centres across the country . Also Read - JEE Advanced 2022 Result Soon at jeeadv.ac.in; Check Steps to Download to Scorecard

According to the JEE Advanced result data of last five years, around 30 per cent of the candidates qualified for the IIT admission test. In 2021, the pass percentage saw a sharp increase in comparison with the candidates qualified in the last three years. As per the result data, a total of 30 per cent candidates qualified for the IIT admission test in 2021, 2020- 28.64 per cent, 2019- 23.99 per cent, 2018- 21 per cent, 2017- 31.99 per cent. Also Read - JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today at jeeadv.ac.in, Result on Sept 11

JEE Advanced 2022: Last Five Years’ Result Dates

2021- October 15

2020- October 5

2019- June 14

2018- June 10

2017- June 11.

The students must be knowing that JEE Advanced 2022 answer key was earlier released on September 3, the final answer key, result will be out on September 11 after reviewing the objections received on the answer key.

JEE Advanced Result 2022: Here’s How to Check Scorecard