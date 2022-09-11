JEE Advanced Result 2022 Live Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay) has declared the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 exam. Candidates who appeared for the IIT JEE Advanced can now check their scorecards at the official JEE Advanced website — jeeadv.ac.in. This year, R K Shishir of IIT Bombay zone is the top ranker in Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE (Advanced) 2022. He obtained 314 marks out of 360 marks. In female candidates, Tanishka Kabra of IIT Delhi zone is the top ranked female with CRL 16. She obtained 277 marks out of 360. The JEE (Advanced) 2022 exam was held on August 28 in two shifts — the morning shift was scheduled between 9 am and 12 pm, and the afternoon shift started at 2:30 pm and concluded at 5:30 pm.Also Read - JEE Advanced 2022 Result Today at jeeadv.ac.in, Know How to Check Scorecard

Highlights of JEE Advanced Result 2022:

Live Updates

  • 12:56 PM IST

  • 12:04 PM IST

    JEE Advanced 2022 Result LIVE: Meet The Toppers (Category Wise)

    General- R K Shishir (IIT Bombay)
    OBC-NCL- Vangapalli Sai Siddhartha (IIT Madras)
    Gen-EWS- Polisetty Karthikeya (IIT Madras)
    SC- Dayyala John Joseph (IIT Madras)
    ST- Lovesh Mahar (IIT Delhi)
    GEN-PwD- Ojas Maheshwari (IIT Bombay)
    GEN-EWS-PwD- Gaikoti Vignesh (IIT Madras)
    OBC-NCL-PwD- Omkar Ramesh Shirpure (IIT Bombay)
    SC-PwD- Prakash S Rathod (IIT Bombay)
    ST-PwD- Tadar Simi (IIT Guwahati).

  • 11:30 AM IST

    JEE Advanced 2022 result LIVE: This year, the pass percentage in JEE Advanced 2022 is 26.17 per cent, slightly dipped from the last year which was 30 per cent. “A total number of 1,55,538 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2022. A total of 40,712 candidates have qualified JEE (Advanced) 2022. Of the total qualified candidates, 6,516 are females,” a release read.

  • 11:24 AM IST

    JEE Advanced 2022 result LIVE: Qualifying cutoff of JEE Advanced 2022 consist of minimum marks that candidates have to secure to qualify the JEE Advanced examination.

    Rank List Minimum Marks in Each
    Subject

    Minimum Aggregate
    Marks
    Common rank list (CRL) 5 55
    OBC-NCL rank list 5 50
    GEN-EWS rank list 5 50
    SC rank list 3 28
    ST rank list 3 28
    Common-PwD rank list (CRL-PwD) 3 28
    OBC-NCL-PwD rank list 3 28
    GEN-EWS-PwD rank list 3 28
    SC-PwD rank list 3 28
    ST-PwD rank list 3 28
    Preparatory course (PC) rank lists 1 14
  • 11:21 AM IST

    JEE Advanced Result 2022: Tanishka Kabra of IIT Delhi zone is the top ranked female with CRL 16. She obtained 277 marks out of 360.

  • 11:17 AM IST

    JEE Advanced Result 2022: Official websites to check and download JEE result

  • 11:14 AM IST

    JEE Advanced 2022 Result LIVE: A total of 10 candidates have secured Rank 1 in various rank lists.

    Rank List Rank Candidate Name Zone
    OPEN (CRL) 1 RK SHISHIR IIT Bombay
    OBC-NCL 1 VANGAPALLI SAI SIDDHARTHA IIT Madras
    GEN-EWS 1 POLISETTY KARTHIKEYA IIT Madras
    SC 1 DAYYALA JOHN JOSEPH IIT Madras
    ST 1 LOVESH MAHAR IIT Delhi
    GEN-PwD 1 OJAS MAHESHWARI IIT Bombay
    GEN-EWS-PwD 1 GAIKOTI VIGNESH IIT Madras
    OBC-NCL-PwD 1 OMKAR RAMESH SHIRPURE IIT Bombay
    SC-PwD 1 PRAKASH S RATHOD IIT Bombay
    ST-PwD 1 TADAR SIMI IIT Guwahati
  • 11:12 AM IST

  • 11:10 AM IST

    JEE Advanced 2022 Result LIVE: Step By Step Guide to Download JEE Advanced 2022 Result

    *Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in.
    *On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download JEE Advanced Result 2022.”
    *Enter the login credentials, if required. The required login credentials are JEE Advanced 2022 Registration number, date of birth, and captcha code.
    *Your JEE Advanced Scorecard 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
    *Download the JEE Advanced Scores and take a printout of it for future reference.