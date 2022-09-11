JEE Advanced Result 2022 Live Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay) has declared the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 exam. Candidates who appeared for the IIT JEE Advanced can now check their scorecards at the official JEE Advanced website — jeeadv.ac.in. This year, R K Shishir of IIT Bombay zone is the top ranker in Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE (Advanced) 2022. He obtained 314 marks out of 360 marks. In female candidates, Tanishka Kabra of IIT Delhi zone is the top ranked female with CRL 16. She obtained 277 marks out of 360. The JEE (Advanced) 2022 exam was held on August 28 in two shifts — the morning shift was scheduled between 9 am and 12 pm, and the afternoon shift started at 2:30 pm and concluded at 5:30 pm.Also Read - JEE Advanced 2022 Result Today at jeeadv.ac.in, Know How to Check Scorecard

Highlights of JEE Advanced Result 2022: