JEE Main 2022 Latest News Today: At a time when the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay is all set to declare the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) on Sunday, September 11, the Bombay High Court on Friday asked the IIT Bombay to consider the plea of students and grant them extra attempt for JEE Mains 2022.Also Read - Hathras Conspiracy Case: Supreme Court Grants Bail To Journalist Siddique Kappan

Earlier, some of the JEE Advanced aspirants had filed a plea at the Bombay High Court seeking direction to IIT Bombay for a re-exam. In their plea, the anxious students alleged that they faced technical glitches while attempting the exam on August 28, and have sought direction for the organizers to put the results on hold. Also Read - Sonali Phogat Death Case: Supreme Court Stays Demolition of Curlie’s Restaurant in Goa

After going through their plea, justices Sanjay V Gangapurwala and R N Laddha of Bombay High Court asked the IIT Bombay to consider the pleas of the students. Also Read - Maharashtra Political Crisis: SC May Hear Case Tomorrow As Shinde Faction Urges Urgent Hearing

In its hearing, the HC stated that the exam information brochure has a mechanism for lodging complaints and their redressal and the candidates allowed to make a grievance to the organizing chairman.

However, the students claimed that the organizers are yet to decide on their complaints. To this, the HC added that it is the best it can do.

Notably, the plea was filed by Taneshq Gorrakkh Zendey, Aryan Gupta, and 12 others, who allegedly faced technical issues while giving the exam, including issues with the zoom key. Thus they were not able to finish the paper on time.

In their reply to the plea, senior advocate Kevic Setalvad and advocate Sneha Prabhu, representing the chairman of JEE Advanced, said they had received only 25 complaints on September 2 and 3 from the 1.6 lakh students who took the exam, adding that there was no illegality in the organizing agency’s part.

Earlier, several students had taken to Twitter seeking an extra attempt for JE Mains 2022 due to issues faced by them as a result of technical glitches on the organiser’s part.

Here’s what students said:

I had faced many technical glitches during JEE advanced 2022 paper. The questions in the paper were very much zoomed in and it took a lot of time in scrolling up and down. #jeeadvance2022 #JEEAspirantsFutureMatters @AshishAroraPG @iitbombay @iitdelhi @iitdaa @narendramodi — Game ka Dada Roasts (@GameKaDada) September 6, 2022

Another plea was also filed earlier in Supreme Court regarding the same problems but it had refused to interfere.

In the meantime, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay will declare the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) on Sunday, September 11. Over 1.56 lakh candidates have appeared for the JEE Advanced exam this year and are eagerly waiting for the results to be declared.

JEE Advanced Result 2022: Here’s How to Check Scorecard