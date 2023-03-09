JEE Advanced 2023: Check Previous Year’s IIT Civil Engineering Closing Ranks
JEE Advanced 2023: A candidate should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main) 2023 to be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2023.
JEE Advanced 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session 2 on March 12, 2023. Candidates are advised to fill up the JEE Main 2023 Application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will begin the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 on April 30, 2023.
A candidate should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main) 2023 to be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2023. The JEE Main 2023 April session examination will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will be allocating seats in IITs based on the JEE Advanced 2023 results.
JoSAA Counselling: Check JEE Advanced 2023 cut-off for Civil Engineering in IITs
Last year, JoSAA conducts a total of six rounds of seat allocation for admission into the IITs. As per JoSAA counselling 2022 data for gender-neutral open seats, IIT Bombay had the highest closing rank at 3,471. Check IIT JEE Advanced 2022 cut-offs for civil engineering here. Candidates can also check the IIT JEE Advanced 2022 seat matrix from the link given below.
|IITs
|Closing ranks
|IIT (BHU) Varanasi
|9867
|IIT (ISM) Dhanbad
|12355
|IIT Bhubaneswar
|13624
|IIT Bombay
|3471
|IIT Delhi
|4316
|IIT Gandhinagar
|11217
|IIT Guwahati
|7859
|IIT Hyderabad
|8716
|IIT Indore
|10568
|IIT Jammu
|15805
|IIT Kanpur
|6297
|IIT Kharagpur
|6556
|IIT Madras
|6106
|IIT Mandi
|12801
|IIT Palakkad
|15714
|IIT Patna
|13741
|IIT Roorkee
|6853
|IIT Ropar
|11890
|IIT Tirupati
|15176
JEE (Advanced) 2023 Result
The JEE Advanced 2023 Results will be declared on June 18, 2023 (Sunday). The category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates will be available through the JEE (Advanced) 2023 online portal after the results are declared. Text messages will also be sent to the candidates to their registered mobile numbers. Qualifying in JEE (Advanced) 2023, filling in choices and/or participating in the joint seat allocation process do not guarantee a candidate admission to IITs. Admission will depend on merit and the availability of seats during various rounds of seat allocation. For more details, go through the official website of JEE Advanced 2023.
