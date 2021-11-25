JEE Advanced 2023: We have some important news for the candidates, who are preparing for JEE Advanced exam 2023. The exam authority has released a new notification on the official website of JEE Advance. According to the notification issued by the officials, the JEE Advanced 2023 will be conducted as per the new syllabus.Also Read - Don't Be Wooden, Understand The Realities of Social Life: SC Orders Creation of Seat in IIT For Dalit student

The new syllabus which has been released for students on the website two years in advance can be checked at jeeadv.ac.in. The candidates must note that the JEE Advanced will cover three subjects- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

The changes have been made in the syllabus for all three subjects. A statement on the official website says, "The revised syllabus to be followed from JEE (Advanced) 2023 is online." The steps to check the revised syllabus, as well as the result PDF, has been attached below.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can check the syllabus: