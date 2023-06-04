By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
JEE Advanced 2023 Candidate’s Response Sheet on June 9; Know How to Check at jeeadv.ac.in
JEE Advanced 2023 Candidate Response Sheet Date And Time: Candidates can download the IIT JEE Advanced 2023 Candidate Response Sheet by visiting the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.
JEE Advanced 2023 Candidate Response Sheet Date And Time: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has successfully conducted the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 Paper 1 today, June 04, 2023. Meanwhile, Paper 2 will conclude at 5:30 PM. The Institute will release the candidates’ response sheet on Friday, June 9, 2023. Once published, candidates can download the IIT JEE Advanced 2023 Candidate Response Sheet by visiting the official website – jeeadv.ac.in.
“The responses of the candidates who have appeared for BOTH Paper 1 and Paper 2, recorded during the examination, will be available for viewing, downloading and printing from the JEE (Advanced) 2023 candidate portal (to visit candidate portal, refer to https://jeeadv.ac.in),” the Institute in JEE Advanced 2023 Information Bulletin said.
|Name of the Event
|Check Important Dates
|JEE (Advanced) 2023 Examination
|June 4, 2023
Paper 1: 09:00-12:00 IST
|Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2023 website
|Friday, June 09, 2023 (17:00 IST)
|Online display of provisional answer keys
|Sunday, June 11, 2023 (10:00 IST)
|Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys
|Sunday, June 11, 2023 (10:00 IST)
to
Monday, June 12, 2023 (17:00 IST)
|Online declaration of final answer key and Results of JEE (Advanced) 2023
|Sunday, June 18, 2023 (10:00 IST)
|Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023
|Sunday, June 18, 2023 (10:00 IST) to
Monday, June 19, 2023 (17:00 IST)
|Tentative Start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2023 Process
Monday, June 19, 2023 (17:00 IST)
JEE Advanced 2023 Answer Key – Release Date And Time
The provisional answer keys for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be displayed on the JEE (Advanced) 2023 online portal. After the display of provisional answer keys, the candidates may submit their feedback, if any, on the candidate portal.
JEE Advanced Candidate’s Response Sheet 2023: How To Download Online at jeeadv.ac.in?
- STEP 1: Visit the official website of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 at jeeadv.ac.in.
- STEP 2: On the homepage, go to the JEE Advanced 2023 candidate’s response sheet link.
- STEP 3: Insert the login credentials – application number, date of birth, and password.
- STEP 4: The JEE Advanced 2023 admit card will display on the screen
- STEP 5: Download the JEE Advanced 2023 Response Sheet and print a copy for future reference.
The final answer keys will be displayed on the website, after considering the candidates’ feedback, as per the following schedule. The marks will be awarded in accordance with the final answer key. Only candidates who appear for BOTH Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be considered for ranking. For more details, check the official website of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).
