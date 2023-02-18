JEE Advanced 2023: Check Previous Year’s IIT JEE Cut-Off For Computer Science Engineering(CSE)
JEE Advanced 2023:Candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at jeeadv.ac.in till May 04, 2023. Check Previous Year’s IIT JEE Cut-Off For Computer Science Engineering(CSE)
JEE Advanced 2023: Engineering is one of the most preferred fields among science students in India. Every year, thousands of aspirants appear for various National and State-Level engineering entrance exams to take admission in BTech and other allied courses. As we all know, National Testing Agency (NTA), the sole exam-conducting body, has already released the Joint Entrance Examination-Main (JEE Main 2023) application form on its website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. Meanwhile, JEE Main 2023 results for paper 2 BArch, BPlanning is also expected to be declared soon.
As per the schedule released, the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will begin the application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 from April 30, 2023. Candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at jeeadv.ac.in till May 04, 2023. In order to apply, a Candidate should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main) 2023.
IIT Admission 2023: JEE cut-off 2023 for CSE
Last year, The JoSAA counselling was conducted in a total of six rounds, wherein candidates could confirm the allotment result by opting for the freeze, float, and slide options. The total intake (i.e., number of seats) for an academic program is distributed into different Program-Sections. These are OPEN, GEN-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, OPEN-PwD, GEN-EWS-PwD, OBC-NCL-PwD, SC-PwD, and ST-PwD.
This year, JEE Advanced examination will be held on June 4. The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory.
In this article, we have provided you with the previous year’s closing ranks for gender-neutral open seats for Computer Science and Engineering in IITs. Check the table below.
Name of the IIT
Check Closing rank here
IIT (BHU) Varanasi
897
IIT (ISM) Dhanbad
3,009
IIT Bhilai
5,172
IIT Bhubaneswar
2,769
IIT Bombay
61
IIT Delhi
102
IIT Dharwad
4,777
IIT Gandhinagar
1,366
IIT Goa
3,839
IIT Guwahati
589
IIT Hyderabad
608
IIT Indore
1,204
IIT Jammu
4,602
IIT Jodhpur
2,430
IIT Kanpur
237
IIT Kharagpur
303
IIT Madras
175
IIT Mandi
3,017
IIT Palakkad
4,718
IIT Patna
2,685
IIT Roorkee
413
IIT Ropar
1,883
IIT Tirupati
4,011
The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2023 will be conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2023 (JAB 2023). The last date for fee payment for registered candidates is till May 5, 2023.
