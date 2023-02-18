Top Recommended Stories

JEE Advanced 2023: Check Previous Year’s IIT JEE Cut-Off For Computer Science Engineering(CSE)

JEE Advanced 2023:Candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at jeeadv.ac.in till May 04, 2023. Check Previous Year’s IIT JEE Cut-Off For Computer Science Engineering(CSE)

Updated: February 18, 2023 11:29 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

JEE Advanced 2023: Registration fee, eligibility criteria for foreign nationals.

JEE Advanced 2023: Engineering is one of the most preferred fields among science students in India.  Every year, thousands of aspirants appear for various National and State-Level engineering entrance exams to take admission in BTech and other allied courses. As we all know, National Testing Agency (NTA), the sole exam-conducting body, has already released the Joint Entrance Examination-Main (JEE Main 2023) application form on its website  – jeemain.nta.nic.in. Meanwhile, JEE Main 2023 results for paper 2 BArch, BPlanning is also expected to be declared soon.

As per the schedule released, the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will begin the application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 from April 30, 2023. Candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at jeeadv.ac.in till May 04, 2023. In order to apply, a Candidate should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main) 2023.

IIT Admission 2023: JEE cut-off 2023 for CSE

Last year, The JoSAA counselling was conducted in a total of six rounds, wherein candidates could confirm the allotment result by opting for the freeze, float, and slide options. The total intake (i.e., number of seats) for an academic program is distributed into different Program-Sections. These are OPEN, GEN-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, OPEN-PwD, GEN-EWS-PwD, OBC-NCL-PwD, SC-PwD, and ST-PwD.

This year, JEE Advanced examination will be held on June 4. The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory.

In this article, we have provided you with the previous year’s closing ranks for gender-neutral open seats for Computer Science and Engineering in IITs. Check the table below.

Name of the IIT

Check Closing rank here

IIT (BHU) Varanasi

897

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad

3,009

IIT Bhilai

5,172

IIT Bhubaneswar

2,769

IIT Bombay

61

IIT Delhi

102

IIT Dharwad

4,777

IIT Gandhinagar

1,366

IIT Goa

3,839

IIT Guwahati

589

IIT Hyderabad

608

IIT Indore

1,204

IIT Jammu

4,602

IIT Jodhpur

2,430

IIT Kanpur

237

IIT Kharagpur

303

IIT Madras

175

IIT Mandi

3,017

IIT Palakkad

4,718

IIT Patna

2,685

IIT Roorkee

413

IIT Ropar

1,883

IIT Tirupati

4,011

The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2023 will be conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2023 (JAB 2023). The last date for fee payment for registered candidates is till May 5, 2023.

Published Date: February 18, 2023 11:10 PM IST

Updated Date: February 18, 2023 11:29 PM IST

