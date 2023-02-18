Home

Education

JEE Advanced 2023: Check Previous Year’s IIT JEE Cut-Off For Computer Science Engineering(CSE)

JEE Advanced 2023: Check Previous Year’s IIT JEE Cut-Off For Computer Science Engineering(CSE)

JEE Advanced 2023:Candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at jeeadv.ac.in till May 04, 2023. Check Previous Year’s IIT JEE Cut-Off For Computer Science Engineering(CSE)

JEE Advanced 2023: Registration fee, eligibility criteria for foreign nationals.

JEE Advanced 2023: Engineering is one of the most preferred fields among science students in India. Every year, thousands of aspirants appear for various National and State-Level engineering entrance exams to take admission in BTech and other allied courses. As we all know, National Testing Agency (NTA), the sole exam-conducting body, has already released the Joint Entrance Examination-Main (JEE Main 2023) application form on its website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. Meanwhile, JEE Main 2023 results for paper 2 BArch, BPlanning is also expected to be declared soon.

As per the schedule released, the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will begin the application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 from April 30, 2023. Candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at jeeadv.ac.in till May 04, 2023. In order to apply, a Candidate should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main) 2023.

You may like to read

IIT Admission 2023: JEE cut-off 2023 for CSE

Last year, The JoSAA counselling was conducted in a total of six rounds, wherein candidates could confirm the allotment result by opting for the freeze, float, and slide options. The total intake (i.e., number of seats) for an academic program is distributed into different Program-Sections. These are OPEN, GEN-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, OPEN-PwD, GEN-EWS-PwD, OBC-NCL-PwD, SC-PwD, and ST-PwD.

This year, JEE Advanced examination will be held on June 4. The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory.

In this article, we have provided you with the previous year’s closing ranks for gender-neutral open seats for Computer Science and Engineering in IITs. Check the table below.

Name of the IIT Check Closing rank here IIT (BHU) Varanasi 897 IIT (ISM) Dhanbad 3,009 IIT Bhilai 5,172 IIT Bhubaneswar 2,769 IIT Bombay 61 IIT Delhi 102 IIT Dharwad 4,777 IIT Gandhinagar 1,366 IIT Goa 3,839 IIT Guwahati 589 IIT Hyderabad 608 IIT Indore 1,204 IIT Jammu 4,602 IIT Jodhpur 2,430 IIT Kanpur 237 IIT Kharagpur 303 IIT Madras 175 IIT Mandi 3,017 IIT Palakkad 4,718 IIT Patna 2,685 IIT Roorkee 413 IIT Ropar 1,883 IIT Tirupati 4,011

The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2023 will be conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2023 (JAB 2023). The last date for fee payment for registered candidates is till May 5, 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.