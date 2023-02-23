Home

JEE Advanced 2023: Check Previous Year’s IIT BTech Electrical Engineering Closing Ranks

JEE Advanced 2023: As per JoSAA counselling 2022 data for gender-neutral open seats, IIT Bombay had the highest closing rank at 369.

JoSAA conducts a total of six rounds of seat allocation for admission into the IITs.

JEE Advanced 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, the organizing Institute, is all set to commence the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 from April 30, 2023. Only eligible aspirants can apply for the same by logging into the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

A candidate should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main) 2023 to be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2023. The top 25,000 ranked students in the JEE Advanced exams 2023 will be eligible to register for the JoSAA counselling 2023 process. The schedule of the joint seat allocation will be announced separately by JoSAA 2023.

JEE Main 2023 April Session – Overview

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country. The National Testing Agency(NTA) will close the registration process of JEE Main 2023 April Session on March 12. Eligible students can fill up the JEE Main 2023 Application Form as well as view their JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) Result(once released.) by visiting the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA)

As per last year’s information bulletin, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has been set up by the Ministry of Education [erstwhile Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD)] to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 114 institutes for the academic year. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). Admission to all the academic programs offered by these Institutes will be made through a single platform.

JoSAA conducts a total of six rounds of seat allocation for admission into the IITs. As per JoSAA counselling 2022 data for gender-neutral open seats, IIT Bombay had the highest closing rank at 369. Check IIT JEE Advanced 2022 cut-offs for BTech electrical engineering here. For more details on IIT JEE Advanced 2022 seat matrix, click on the link given below.

Joint Seat Allocation Authority 2022 Seat Matrix Direct Link

NAME OF THE IITS AND CLOSING RANKS HERE

IITs Closing ranks IIT (BHU) Varanasi 3706 IIT (ISM) Dhanbad 7619 IIT Bhilai 11011 IIT Bhubaneswar 6631 IIT Bombay 369 IIT Delhi 574 IIT Dharwad 10950 IIT Gandhinagar 4127 IIT Goa 8630 IIT Hyderabad 2466 IIT Indore 3828 IIT Jammu 9858 IIT Jodhpur 6648 IIT Kanpur 1368 IIT Kharagpur 1805 IIT Madras 1028 IIT Mandi 6946 IIT Palakkad 9835 IIT Roorkee 2135 IIT Ropar 5529 IIT Tirupati 8600

JEE Advanced examination will be held on June 4. For more details, go through the official website of JEE Advanced 2023.

