IIT Madras: Check Last 5 Years’ Cut-Offs For Electrical Engineering

As the CSAB 2023 special round is open till August 7 for admissions in IITs, National Institutes of Technologies (NITs), and other government-funded technical institutes, check out the cut-off for the Electrical Engineering branch at IIT Madras.

IIT Madras is the country's top engineering college according to NIRF rankings.

Indian Institute of Technology Madras is the country’s top engineering college according to NIRF rankings. For those who want to secure admission to IIT Madras, they need to clear the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced). The result for JEE Advanced 2023 was declared on June 18. As the CSAB 2023 special round is open till August 7 for admissions in IITs, National Institutes of Technologies (NITs), and other government-funded technical institutes, let’s check out the cut-off for the Electrical Engineering branch at IIT Madras. This can help you calculate your eligibility for admission at the prestigious institute.

IIT Madras: Electrical Engineering Cut-Offs 2023

The opening rank cut-off for the general category was 150, whereas the closing rank cut-off was 908. For women candidates, the cut-off opening rank was 831, and the cut-off closing rank was 2158. For the EWS category, the rank opened at 106 and closed at 218. For OBC-NCL applicants, a rank between 165 and 477 is required to be eligible for admission. For SC candidates, the cut-off rank opened from 20 to 316. The cut-off opening rank was 63 and closing rank 146 for ST candidates.

IIT Madras: Electrical Engineering Cut-Offs 2022

Coming to 2022, the General category opening rank was 252 and the closing rank was 985. On the other hand, for females, the opening rank was 620, and the closing rank was 2184. As for the EWS category, the opening rank was 156 and the closing rank was 238. The OBC-NCL opening rank was 137 and the closing rank was 513. For SC applicants, the opening rank was 186, and the closing rank was 367. The opening rank was 70 and the closing rank 190 for ST category.

IIT Madras: Electrical Engineering Cut-Offs 2021

The cut-off list for 2021 went like this. For the General category, the opening cut-off rank stood at 280, and the closing cut-off rank was 1007. Now, talking about the female category, the opening and closing cut-off ranks were 765 and 2199 respectively. As for EWS, students between the ranks of 111 and 219 were selected. Coming to the OBC-NCL category, the opening rank was 154, whereas the closing rank was 427. For SC students, the opening rank was decided to be 166 and the closing rank was 366. ST students between the ranks of 70 and 167 were eligible for admission.

IIT Madras: Electrical Engineering Cut-Offs 2020

The opening and closing ranks for the general category were 166 and 818 respectively. For the female students, the cut-off was between 591 and 2046. The EWS category opening rank cut-off was 96 and the closing rank cut-off was 182. Admissions for the OBC-NCL opened at rank 100 and closed at rank 418. Talking about the SC students, the opening cut-off rank was 23, and the closing cut-off rank was 295. Coming to the ST category, the opening rank was locked at 72, and the closing rank was 185.

IIT Madras: Electrical Engineering Cut-Offs 2019

Closing and opening ranks for the general category were 280 and 1007 respectively. In the female category, the admissions opened at rank 765 and closed at rank 2199. For EWS the opening rank was 111 and the closing rank was 219. Talking about the OBC-NCL category, the admission opened with the rank 154 and closed with the rank 427. SC students had to secure ranks between 166 and 366 respectively. For ST category, the opening rank cut-off was 70 and the closing rank cut-off 167.

