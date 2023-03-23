Home

JEE Advanced 2023: Delhi High Court to Hear Plea Seeking Relaxation For Students on April 16

JEE Advanced 2023: The JEE Applicants have urged that it be made possible for them to retake the engineering entrance exam as technical issues plagued both JEE Main 2022 sessions, which were conducted in June and July last year.

JEE Advanced 2023: The Centre on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court (HC) that it has filed a reply to the court’s notice issued on March 7 on a plea seeking relaxation for the students appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023. A bench of Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, hearing a petition filed by a group of 67 aspirants, noted that the Centre’s reply is not on record and directed it to do it. In addition to it, he also gave the petitioners a week’s time to file the response and directed that the reply be placed on record. As per news agency IANS report, the court listed the matter for the next hearing on April 16, 2023.

Earlier in the month of March, the court issued notice to the Centre and other respondents and sought their response within two weeks. The JEE Applicants have urged that it be made possible for them to retake the engineering entrance examination as technical issues plagued both JEE Main 2022 sessions, which were conducted in June and July last year. These errors prevented candidates from giving the exam their full attention, resulting in significant decreases in many candidates’ scores and percentiles.

Technological Issues, Frozen Screen to Last Minute Exam Centre Change: Students Claims On JEE Main 2022 Exam

Last year’s JEE exams had a number of technological issues, including frequent computer crashes, a frozen screen for several minutes, questions that took too long to load, unfinished questions, and more. Some students claimed that they were unable to take the exam because their centres were abruptly relocated without intimation. Some candidates experienced errors in their results as well as differences in their response sheets. Students encountered similar technical issues during JEE Advanced 2022. For many of the students who experienced technical difficulties, it was their final try. It was the final JEE Main test for students who finished from Class 12 in 2020, and the final JEE Advanced attempt for students who graduated from Class 12 in 2021.

It is argued that the delta Covid wave of 2021 caused the Class 12 students of that year to experience extreme mental stress, sadness, anxiety, and other compensable damages, ranging from family member loss to financial hardship. This was after the Covid outbreak in 2020 had already negatively impacted their education for more than a year. At present, the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will begin the online registration process for the JEE Advanced 2023 from April 30, 2023.

