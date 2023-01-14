Home

JEE Advanced 2023: From Eligibility to Candidate’s Category; Check Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Here

JEE Advanced 2023: Interested candidates can check the JEE Advanced 2023 FAQs by visiting the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will begin the online registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 from April 30, 2023. Earlier today, the Institute released the list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) related to JEE Advanced 2023 exams. Interested candidates can check the JEE Advanced 2023 FAQs by visiting the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. The Institute has responded to 66 questions about eligibility, category, documents, admission, marks, and other topics.

JEE Advanced 2023 Exam: Check Answers To Frequently Asked Questions Here

QUESTION 1: I appeared for Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2022. Am I eligible for JEE (Advanced) 2023?

Answer: YES. You are eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2023, provided you also satisfy all the eligibility criteria mentioned in the Information Brochure (see Clause11. Eligibility Criteria for Indian Nationals appearing for JEE (Advanced) 2023).

QUESTION 2: I appeared for Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2021 and my Class XII (or equivalent) examination board declared the results before October 25, 2021. I appeared for both JEE (Advanced) 2021 and JEE (Advanced) 2022. Am I eligible for JEE (Advanced) 2023?

Answer: NO. You are NOT eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2023.

QUESTION 3: I appeared for Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2021 and my Class XII (or equivalent) examination board declared the results before October 25, 2021. I did not appear for JEE (Advanced) 2021 but appeared for JEE (Advanced) 2022. Am I eligible for JEE (Advanced) 2023?

Answer: NO. You are NOT eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2023.

QUESTION 4: I appeared for Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2021 and my Class XII (or equivalent) examination board declared the results before October 25, 2021. I appeared for JEE (Advanced) 2021 but did not appear for JEE (Advanced) 2022. Am I eligible for JEE (Advanced) 2023?

Answer: NO. You are NOT eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2023.

QUESTION 5: I appeared for Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2021 and my Class XII (or equivalent) examination board declared the results before October 25, 2021. I appeared for neither JEE (Advanced) 2021 nor JEE (Advanced) 2022. Am I eligible for JEE (Advanced) 2023?

Answer: NO. You are NOT eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2023.

QUESTION 6: I appeared for Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2021 and my Class XII (or equivalent) examination board declared the results on or after October 25, 2021. I appeared for neither JEE (Advanced) 2021 nor JEE (Advanced) 2022. Am I eligible for JEE (Advanced) 2023?

Answer: YES. You are eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2023 provided you also satisfy all the eligibility criteria mentioned in the Information Brochure (see Clause 11. Eligibility Criteria for Indian Nationals appearing for JEE (Advanced) 2023).

QUESTION 7: I appeared for Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2021 and my Class XII (or equivalent) examination board declared the results on or after October 25, 2021. I did not appear for JEE (Advanced) 2021 but appeared for JEE(Advanced) for the first time in 2022. Am I eligible for JEE (Advanced) 2023?

Answer: YES. You are eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2023 provided you also satisfy all the eligibility criteria mentioned in the Information Brochure (see Clause11. Eligibility Criteria for Indian Nationals appearing for JEE (Advanced) 2023).

QUESTION 8: I appeared for Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2021 and my Class XII (or equivalent) examination board declared the results on or after October 25, 2021. I appeared for both JEE (Advanced) 2021 and JEE (Advanced) 2022. Am I eligible for JEE (Advanced) 2023?

Answer: NO. You are NOT eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2023.

JEE Advanced 2023 Exam Date

The examination will be conducted on June 4, 2023. The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory. One can check the JEE (Advanced) 2023 Information Brochure on the website. The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2023 will be conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2023 (JAB 2023).

Who Can Apply For JEE Advanced 2023?

Indian nationals who wish to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2023 are required to write the JEE (Main) 2023 paper for admission to B.E./B.Tech. programs conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Foreign nationals who have

studied or are studying in India/abroad at 10+2 level or equivalent and wish to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2023 are NOT required to write the JEE (Main) 2023.

NOTE: Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. The last date to apply is May 04, 2023. The last date for fee payment for registered candidates is till May 5, 2023.