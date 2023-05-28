ZEE Sites

JEE Advanced 2023 Exam In 7 Days; Admit Card Download Link Tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2023 Exam Date, Admit Card Link: The JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card will be released tomorrow, May 29, 2023, at jeeadv.ac.in.

Updated: May 28, 2023 12:59 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

The JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card will be released tomorrow, May 29, 2023..

JEE Advanced 2023 Exam Date, Admit Card Link: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 on June 04, 2023. The examination will consist of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both papers is compulsory. The Institute will soon release the admit card for JEE Advanced 2023 exam. Candidates are suggested to check and verify the details printed on the JEE Advanced 2023 admit card carefully.

The JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card will be released tomorrow, May 29, 2023, at jeeadv.ac.in. A printout of the downloaded admit card and a valid ORIGINAL photo identity card (any one of the following: Aadhaar Card, School/College/Institute ID, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, PAN Card, Notarized Certificate with photograph) MUST be produced at the time of examination, without which, the candidate will NOT be allowed to appear for the examination.

JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card: How To Download

  1. Visit the official website of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 at jeeadv.ac.in.
  2. On the homepage, go to the JEE Advanced 2023 admit card link.
  3. Insert the login credentials – application number, date of birth, and password.
  4. The JEE Advanced 2023 admit card will display on the screen
  5. Download the JEE Advanced 2023 hall ticket and print a copy for future reference.

In addition, the admit card will have the name and address of the examination centre allotted to the candidate

