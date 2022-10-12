Extra Attempt For JEE Advanced 2023: The JEE Advanced aspirants, who have completed Class XII in 2020 and 2021, are for long time demanding an extra attempt for JEE Advanced 2023. Some of the aspirants on Tuesday launched a mega Twitter campaign and demanded extra attempt for JEE exam. Taking to Twitter, one of the aspirants said authorities concerned need to look into this matter. ”We cannot be burdened by the loss of bright students of the country and thus give the 2021 Graduates an Extra Attempt for JEE Advanced 2023, meaning they can appear for the examination twice,” the user said.

Speaking to EdexLive, Vaibhav Dinkar from All Indian Students’ Union (AISU) said there are three attempts for JEE Mains but only two in JEE Advanced, so aspirants want equal attempts in both exams.

The All Indian Students’ Union organised the Twitter campaign on Wednesday and is also planning to hold the same campaign on Thursday.

He said while a relaxation was given to students who graduated in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a similar relaxation should be given to those who graduated in 2021 as they also went through the same ordeal.

Here’s what Students Said on Twitter:

COVID disrupted everyone's life. Other than that, students suffered due to technical issues as well. Fairly, candidates should be given another chance.#JEEAdvanced https://t.co/OKL2bGKOhC — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) October 12, 2022

#JEEAdv2023For2021Passouts

Reason for demanding fair attempt for those who have not exhausted 2 attempts of #JEEAdvanced

•Irregularities due to pandemic in examination

•Absence of proper option to view questions in jee 2022 as there was zoom in and zoom out problem pic.twitter.com/A2AtENYqkv — Pragyan 🇮🇳 (@Er_Pragyan_01) October 12, 2022

The agitating students also cited the technical issues reported during the JEE Advanced exam this year, which put their attempts in jeopardy.

According to guidelines, the candidates are allowed only two attempts at JEE Advanced — once, when they pass out from their Class XII and the next, in the year that follows immediately.

Expressing their concern, the aspirants are flooding Twitter with the hashtag #FairAttemptJeeAdv2023 demanding an extra attempt at JEE Advanced.

“We want #FairAttemptJEEAdv23For 2021 passouts because there are many major factors which shows these students reasons like pandemic starting, second wave, traveling issues, protest @Official_AISU pic.twitter.com/VIe824qguO— Sumer Singh (@SumerSi49691266) October 2, 2022,” one of the users said.

The candidates must note that attempting the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced exam gives students a shot at admission to 23 IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology) in the country.