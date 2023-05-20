Home

JEE Advanced 2023 Mock Tests Released For Paper 1, 2; Know How to Access at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2023 Mock Test: Candidates can access the JEE Advanced 2023 Mock Test by visiting the official website of the Institute — jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2023 Mock Test: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the practice papers for papers 1 and 2 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023. Candidates can access the JEE Advanced 2023 Mock Test by visiting the official website of the Institute — jeeadv.ac.in. This year, the JEE Advanced 2023 examination will be conducted on June 4, 2023. The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both papers is compulsory.

The Institute will conduct Paper 1 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Meanwhile, the second shift will be held between 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. Mock tests will allow students to prepare for the JEE Advanced 2023 exam. They will be able to access the practice papers from the homepage of the official website, under the examination menu.

JEE Advanced 2023 Mock Test Paper 1 – Direct Link

JEE Advanced 2023 Mock Test Paper 2 – Direct Link

How to Access JEE Advanced Practice Test Paper? Step-by-Step Guide Here

Visit the official website of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati at jeeadv.ac.in .

. On the homepage, click on the “Examination” tab.

Under the “Examination” tab, click on the link that reads,” Practice Test 1″ and “Practice Test 2.”

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Click on the link that reads, “Please Click here to visit the practice test link for Paper-1.”

Click on the Sign In option.

Once you click start, the timer will be displayed on the screen.

In order to select your answer, click on the button of one of the options.

To deselect your chosen answer, click on the button of the chosen option again or click on the “Clear Response” button.

Click on the “Save & Next” button to save your answer.

Click on the “Mark for Review & Next” button to mark the question for review.

To change your answer to a question that has already been answered, first select that question for answering and then follow the procedure for answering that type of question.

The JEE (Advanced) 2023 examination will be conducted ONLY in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. To attain familiarity with the CBT mode candidates are advised to take mock tests available on the website . Candidates who successfully register for JEE (Advanced) 2023 can download the admit card from the online registration portal: . The admit card will be issued on May 29.

