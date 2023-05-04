JEE Advanced 2023 Registration Ending Soon at jeeadv.ac.in; Check Admit Card Release Date

Top Recommended Stories

Updated: May 4, 2023 5:40 PM IST

JEE Advanced 2023 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Guwahati will close the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Advanced 2023 on May 7, 2023. Going by the IIT JEE Advanced 2023 schedule, the last date for fee payment of registered candidates is May 8. The Institute will release the admit card between May 29 to June 4, 2023. Eligible candidates can fill up the JEE Advanced 2023 application form as well as download the JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card by visiting the official website at https://jeeadv.ac.in/.

Candidates who desire to avail the services of a scribe need to opt for this during the online registration of JEE (Advanced) 2023. The scribe will help the candidate only in reading the questions and/or keying in the answers as per the directions of the candidate. A scribe will NEITHER explain the questions NOR suggest any solutions.

JEE Advanced 2023 Registration: Check Schedule Here

SL NO Name of the Events 
3Online Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2023Sunday, April 30, 2023 (10:00 IST)
to
Sunday, May 07, 2023 (17:00 IST)
4Last date for fee payment of registered candidatesMonday, May 08, 2023 (17:00 IST)
5Admit Card available for downloadingMonday, May 29, 2023 (10:00 IST)
to
Sunday, June 04, 2023 (14:30 IST)
6Choosing of scribe by PwD candidates /
candidates with less than 40% disability and having difficulty in writing		Saturday, June 03, 2023
7JEE (Advanced) 2023 ExaminationSunday, June 04, 2023
Paper 1: 09:00-12:00 IST
Paper 2: 14:30-17:30 IST
8Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2023 websiteFriday, June 09, 2023 (17:00 IST)
9Online display of provisional answer keysSunday, June 11, 2023 (10:00 IST)

JEE Advanced Admit Card Release Date

The Institute will release the admit card between May 29 to June 4, 2023. The admit card will bear the following details of the candidate: Name, Roll number for JEE (Advanced) 2023, photograph, signature, date of birth, address for correspondence, and category. In addition, the admit card will have the name and address of the examination centre allotted to the candidate. In case of any problem in downloading the admit card, the candidate should immediately contact the Zonal Chairperson, JEE (Advanced) 2023.

Documents to Carry to Exam Hall

A printout of the downloaded admit card and a valid ORIGINAL photo identity card (any one of the following: Aadhaar Card, School/College/Institute ID, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, PAN Card, Notarized Certificate with photograph) MUST be produced at the time of examination, without which, the candidate will NOT be allowed to appear for the examination.

JEE Advanced Mock Test

The JEE (Advanced) 2023 examination will be conducted ONLY in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. To attain familiarity with the CBT mode candidates are advised to take mock tests available on the website https://jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2023 Exam Date

JEE Advanced 2023 Examination will be held on June 4, 2023. The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory.

Updated Date: May 4, 2023 5:40 PM IST

