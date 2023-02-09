Home

JEE Advanced 2023 Registration: From Eligibility to Mode of Examination; All You Need to Know

JEE Advanced 2023: Candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at jeeadv.ac.in till May 04, 2023.

JEE Advanced 2023: Registration fee, eligibility criteria for foreign nationals.

JEE Advanced 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will begin the application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 from April 30, 2023. Candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at jeeadv.ac.in till May 04, 2023. The last date for fee payment for registered candidates is till May 5, 2023.

JEE Advanced 2023 Eligibility

Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main) 2023. Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1998. Five years age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates, i.e. these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1993. A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) maximum of two times in two consecutive years. A candidate should have appeared for the Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2022 or 2023 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects. A candidate should NOT have been admitted to an IIT irrespective of whether or not the candidate continued in the program OR accepted an IIT seat by reporting “online” / at a “reporting centre” in the past. Candidates

whose admission to IITs was cancelled (for whatever reason) after joining any IIT are also NOT eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2023.

JEE Advanced 2023 Registration Dates: Check Important Dates here

Online registration begins: April 30, 2023 (Sunday, 10:00 IST)

Online registration ends: May 04, 2023 (Thursday, 17:00 IST)

Last date for fee payment for registered candidates: May 05, 2023 (Friday, 17:00 IST)

JEE Advanced 2023 Exam Date

This year, JEE Advanced examination will be held on June 4. The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory. The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2023 will be conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2023 (JAB 2023).

JEE Advanced 2023 Mode of Examination

The JEE (Advanced) 2023 examination will be conducted ONLY in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. To attain familiarity with the CBT mode candidates are advised to take mock tests available on the website https://jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2023 Documents Required for Registration

Class X certificate if the date of birth is mentioned in it OR birth certificate.

Class XII (or equivalent examination) certificate [for those who appeared first time for this examination in 2022 or whose Board declared the Class XII (or equivalent examination) result of academic session 2020-21 on or after October 25, 2021]. If mark sheet of Class XII (or equivalent examination) for 2023 is available, then it must be uploaded.

If the candidate’s name is not same as in the Class X certificate, gazette notification showing the change of name.

JEE (Advanced) 2023 Registration Fee

Indian Nationals

Female Candidates (all categories): Rs 1450

SC, ST, and PwD Candidates: Rs 1450

All Other Candidates: Rs 2900

Foreign Nationals (including PIO/OCI)

Candidates Residing in SAARC Countries: USD 90#

Candidates Residing in Non-SAARC Countries: USD 180#

JEE Advanced 2023 Question Paper

JEE (Advanced) 2023 will consist of two question papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2 of three hours duration each. Appearing for both the papers is compulsory. Each question paper will consist of three separate sections, viz., Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

Who Can Apply For JEE Advanced 2023?

Indian nationals who wish to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2023 are required to write the JEE (Main) 2023 paper for admission to B.E./B.Tech. programs conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Foreign nationals who have

studied or are studying in India/abroad at 10+2 level or equivalent and wish to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2023 are NOT required to write the JEE (Main) 2023.

