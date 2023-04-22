JEE Advanced 2023: Registration Date, Exam Schedule — FAQs Answered

Home

JEE Advanced 2023: Candidates who successfully register for JEE (Advanced) 2023 can download the admit card from May 29.

JEE Advanced 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati is all set to set to begin the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 on April 30, 2023. The JEE Advanced 2023 application will close on May 7. Meanwhile, the last date for fee payment for registered candidates is May 8. Candidates are advised to upload the correct and complete documentation at the stage of registration itself. Read this article to know details on JEE Advanced 2023 registration start date, exam date, result, and other frequently asked questions here.

JEE Advanced 2023: Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Full Form of JEE Advanced?

JEE Advanced Stands for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced.

In which month will JEE Advanced be held 2023?

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced on June 4, 2023.

When will JEE Advanced 2023 Registration Commence?

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will begin the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 on April 30, 2023.

What is the exam format for JEE Advanced 2023?

The JEE (Advanced) 2023 examination will be conducted ONLY in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. To attain familiarity with the CBT mode candidates are advised to take mock tests available on the website https://jeeadv.ac.in.

Is it Compulsory to appear for Papers 1 and 2?

JEE (Advanced) 2023 will consist of two question papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2 of three hours duration each. Appearing for both the papers is compulsory. Each question paper will consist of three separate sections, viz., Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

When will IIT Guwahati Release JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card?

Candidates who successfully register for JEE (Advanced) 2023 can download the admit card from May 29.

List of Details Mentioned on JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card?

The admit card will bear the following details of the candidate: Name, Roll number for JEE (Advanced) 2023, photograph, signature, date of birth, address for correspondence, and category. In addition, the admit card will have the name and address of the examination centre allotted to the candidate.

When will IIT Guwahati Declare JEE Advanced 2023 Result?

Results will be declared on June 18, 2023 (Sunday). Category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates will be available through the JEE (Advanced) 2023 online portal after the results are declared.

What is Joint Seat Allocation?

The candidates who secured a Rank in JEE (Advanced) 2023 are eligible to participate in Joint Seat Allocation process for a seat at an IIT.

Check the Registration Fee For JEE Advanced 2023?

The registration fee for JEE (Advanced) 2023 is as follows:

Registration fee Indian Nationals Female Candidates (all categories) ₹ 1450 SC, ST, and PwD Candidates ₹ 1450 All Other Candidates ₹ 2900 OCI/PIO card holders Female Candidates (GEN and GEN-PwD) ₹ 1450 OPEN (GEN-PwD) ₹ 1450 OPEN (GEN) ₹ 2900 Foreign Nationals Candidates Residing in SAARC Countries USD 90# Candidates Residing in Non-SAARC Countries USD 180#

What is the Official Website For JEE Advanced?

Candidates are advised to track the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

