JEE Advanced 2023 Registration From April 30 at jeeadv.ac.in; Check Schedule, Fee, Eligibility Here

JEE Advanced 2023 Registration, Schedule, and Information Brochure at jeeadv.ac.in: Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. The last date to apply is May 04, 2023.

JEE Advanced 2023: Registration fee, eligibility criteria for foreign nationals.

JEE Advanced 2023 Registration Dates at jeeadv.ac.in: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will begin the online registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 from April 30, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. The last date to apply is May 04, 2023. The last date for fee payment for registered candidates is till May 5, 2023. The examination will be conducted on June 4, 2023.

The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory. One can check the JEE (Advanced) 2023 Information Brochure on the website. The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2023 will be conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2023 (JAB 2023).

JEE Advanced 2023 Official Website

https://jeeadv.ac.in/

JEE Advanced 2023 Registration Dates: Check Important Dates here

Online registration begins: April 30, 2023 (Sunday, 10:00 IST)

Online registration ends: May 04, 2023 (Thursday, 17:00 IST)

Last date for fee payment for registered candidates: May 05, 2023 (Friday, 17:00 IST)

Who Can Apply For JEE Advanced 2023?

Indian nationals who wish to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2023 are required to write the JEE (Main) 2023 paper for admission to B.E./B.Tech. programs conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Foreign nationals who have

studied or are studying in India/abroad at 10+2 level or equivalent and wish to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2023 are NOT required to write the JEE (Main) 2023.

Check Eligibility Criteria for Indian Nationals Appearing for JEE (Advanced) 2023

Performance in JEE (Main) 2023: Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main) 2023.

Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main) 2023. Age limit: Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1998

Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1998 Number of attempts: A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) maximum of two times in two consecutive years. Appearance in Class XII (or equivalent) examination: A candidate should have appeared for the Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2022 or 2023 with Physics, Chemistry, and

Mathematics as compulsory subject.

A candidate should have appeared for the Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2022 or 2023 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subject. Earlier admission at IITs: A candidate should NOT have been admitted to an IIT irrespective of

whether or not the candidate continued in the program OR accepted an IIT seat by reporting “online” / at a “reporting centre” in the past.

JEE (Advanced) 2023 Registration Fee

Indian Nationals

Female Candidates (all categories): Rs 1450

SC, ST, and PwD Candidates: Rs 1450

All Other Candidates: Rs 2900

Foreign Nationals (including PIO/OCI)

Candidates Residing in SAARC Countries: USD 90#

Candidates Residing in Non-SAARC Countries: USD 180#

For more details, please go through the official website of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023.