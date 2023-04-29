Home

JEE Advanced 2023 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Check Fee, Exam Date, How to Fill Application Form

JEE Advanced 2023 Registration at jeeadv.ac.in: This year, the JEE Advanced 2023 examination will be held on June 4.

JEE Advanced 2023 Registration at : The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will start the registration procedure for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 tomorrow, April 30, 2023. Eligible candidates can fill up the JEE Advanced 2023 application form by visiting the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is May 4, 2023. The last date for fee payment for registered candidates is till May 5.

JEE Advanced 2023 Exam Date

This year, the JEE Advanced 2023 examination will be held on June 4. The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2023 will be conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2023 (JAB 2023). The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory. PwD candidates having disabilities with at least 40% impairment as applicable, are eligible for one hour compensatory time for each paper (i.e. for these candidates the end time will be 13:00 IST for Paper 1 and 18:30 IST for Paper 2)

JEE Advanced 2023 Registration Schedule Here

Online registration begins: April 30, 2023 (Sunday, 10:00 IST)

April 30, 2023 (Sunday, 10:00 IST) Online registration ends: May 04, 2023 (Thursday, 17:00 IST)

May 04, 2023 (Thursday, 17:00 IST) Last date for fee payment for registered candidates: May 05, 2023 (Friday, 17:00 IST)

How to Fill JEE Advanced 2023 Application Form?

Visit the official website of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati at jeeadv.ac.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Apply For JEE Advanced 2023.”

Register yourself on the portal. Enter the login details.

Fill up the JEE Advanced 2023 application form . Pay the application fee, based on the category.

. Pay the application fee, based on the category. Submit the application form and download a copy of it for future reference.

JEE (Advanced) 2023 Registration Fee

Indian Nationals

Female Candidates (all categories): Rs 1450

SC, ST, and PwD Candidates: Rs 1450

All Other Candidates: Rs 2900

Foreign Nationals

Candidates Residing in SAARC Countries: USD 90#

Candidates Residing in Non-SAARC Countries: USD 180#

JEE Advanced 2023 Mock Test

The JEE (Advanced) 2023 examination will be conducted ONLY in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. To attain familiarity with the CBT mode candidates are advised to take mock tests available on the website https://jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card

Candidates who successfully register for JEE (Advanced) 2023 can download the admit card from the online registration portal: https://jeeadv.ac.in. The admit card will be issued on May 29. The admit card will bear the following details of the candidate: Name, Roll number for JEE (Advanced) 2023, photograph, signature, date of birth, address for correspondence, and category. For more details, please go through the official website of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023.

