Home

Education

JEE Advanced 2023 Registration Begins at jeeadv.ac.in; Key Points On Application, Fee, Eligibility Here

JEE Advanced 2023 Registration Begins at jeeadv.ac.in; Key Points On Application, Fee, Eligibility Here

JEE Advanced 2023 Registration Link at jeeadv.ac.in: The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Guwahati which already has announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 exam date, has star

JEE Advanced 2023 Registration Link at jeeadv.ac.in: The Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) Guwahati which already has announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 exam date, has started the registration process today, April 30, 2023. Interested candidates can fill up the JEE Advanced 2023 application form by visiting the official website at jeeadv.ac.in till May 7, 2023. “Online Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2023 is open for all candidates,” reads the official notification.

The JEE Advanced 2023 registration process will be basic and would comprise steps including registration, application, image upload, and payment of fee. One can check the important dates, how to fill application form, eligibility criteria and other details here.

You may like to read

JEE Advanced 2023 Registration: Check Schedule Here

Online registration begins (OCI/PIO and Foreign Candidates) direct Apply Monday, April 24, 2023 (10:00 IST) Online Registration begins for JEE (Main) qualified Candidates Sunday, April 30, 2023 (10:00 IST) Online Registration closes (All Candidates) Sunday, May 07, 2023 (17:00 IST) Last date for fee payment of candidates who have successfully completed upto Step 2 Monday, May 08, 2023 (17:00 IST)

JEE Advanced 2023 Application Process Login with JEE (Main) 2023 Application number and JEE (Main) 2023 Password. On successful login, all personal, academic details; as furnished to JEE (Main) will be displayed only for the candidates who have qualified for JEE (Advanced) 2023. Candidates are required to furnish additional information for JEE (Advanced) including, choice of examination cities (08 choices) and other details.

Visit the official website of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati at jeeadv.ac.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Apply For JEE Advanced 2023.”

Register yourself on the portal. Enter the login details.

Fill up the JEE Advanced 2023 application form . Pay the application fee, based on the category.

. Pay the application fee, based on the category. Submit the application form and download a copy of it for future reference. JEE Advanced 2023 Registration Fee Registration Fee for Examination Cities in India Indian Nationals Female Candidates (all categories) INR 1450 SC, ST, PwD Candidates INR 1450 All Other Candidates INR 2900 OCI/PIO Candidates who have secured OCI/PIO card before 4th March 2021 Female Candidates (GEN and GEN-PwD) USD 18 (INR 1450) OPEN (GEN-PwD) USD 18 (INR 1450) OPEN (GEN) USD 36 (INR 2900) Foreign Nationals Candidates including OCI/PIO card holders who have secured OCI/PIO card subsequent to 4th March 2021. Candidates Residing in SAARC Countries USD 90 (INR 7500) Candidates Residing in Non-SAARC Countries USD 180 (INR 15000) JEE Advanced 2023 Eligibility Criteria for Indian Nationals All the candidates must simultaneously fulfil each and every one of the following five criteria to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2023. Performance in JEE(Main)2023

Age Limit

Number of attempts

Appearance in Class XII (or equivalent)examination

Earlier admission at IITs

For more details, please go through the official website of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.