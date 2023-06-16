Home

Education

JEE Advanced 2023 Result on June 18; Know How to Check Final Answer Key, AIR Rank at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2023 Result on June 18; Know How to Check Final Answer Key, AIR Rank at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2023 Result Date And Time: Along with the result, IIT Guwahati will also publish the final answer key on its website at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2023: Delhi HC to hear plea seeking relaxation for students next month

JEE Advanced 2023 Result Date And Time: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati is all set to announce the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Along with the result, IIT Guwahati will also publish the final answer key on its website. Once announced, candidates can check and download the IIT JEE Advanced 2023 Result at . Category-wise All India Ranks (AIR) of successful candidates will be available through the JEE (Advanced) 2023 online portal after the results are declared.

JEE Advanced 2023 Result Date And Time

Online declaration of final answer key and Results of JEE (Advanced) 2023 Sunday, June 18, 2023 (10:00 IST

JEE Advanced Result 2023: How To Download IIT JEE Advanced Scorecard at ?

This year, the JEE Advanced 2023 exam was conducted on June 04, 2023. The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each. Appearing in both papers is compulsory. Check step by step guide to check the result.

You may like to read

STEP 1: Visit the official website of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 at .

Visit the official website of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 at . STEP 2: On the homepage, go to the JEE Advanced 2023 result link.

On the homepage, go to the JEE Advanced 2023 result link. STEP 3: Insert the login credentials – application number, date of birth, and password.

Insert the login credentials – application number, date of birth, and password. STEP 4: The JEE Advanced 2023 result will display on the screen

The JEE Advanced 2023 result will display on the screen STEP 5: Download the JEE Advanced 2023 hall ticket and print a copy for future reference.

JEE Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) Registration: Exam Pattern

Admission will depend on merit and the availability of seats during various rounds of seat allocation. Candidates desirous of joining the B. Arch. (Architecture) program will have to PASS the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT). Only those candidates who have qualified in JEE (Advanced) 2023 are eligible to appear in AAT 2023. The online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 will conclude on June 19, 2023.

The test will consist of one paper of three hours duration. The question paper for AAT will be available only in the English language. No separate admit card will be issued for AAT. The downloaded admit card of JEE (Advanced) 2023 has to be printed and produced in the AAT examination hall, along with original photo identity card. Candidates should bring their own drawing and colouring aids. The Joint Implementation Committee of JEE (Advanced) 2023 will decide the cut-off marks for passing AAT. Results of AAT will be declared on the JEE(Advanced) 2023 online portal.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.