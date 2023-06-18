Home

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Registration, Choice Filling Begins Tomorrow; Know How to Apply at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Counselling Dates: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority is all set to begin the registration process and the choice-filling process for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process tomorrow, June 19, 2023. Registration, choice filling, seat allotment, and admission confirmation are all part of the JoSAA 2023 counselling procedure. One can check and download the JoSAA 2023 Counselling schedule by visiting the official website at .

The seats across IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) will be offered and allocated through a common process by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), to be held in online mode

for the current year.

The candidates who secured a Rank in JEE (Advanced) 2023 are eligible to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation process for a seat at an IIT. All the candidates who are eligible for admission will have to participate in the joint seat allocation process by filling in their preferential choices of the courses and institutes.

JoSAA Counselling Schedule – Check Important Dates

Announcement of JEE (Advanced) 2023 Result: June 18, 2023 Candidate registration/choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA STARTS; candidates who qualify Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) can fill their AAT-specific choices starting from June 24, 2023 after the declaration of the AAT result: June 19, 2023 Display of Mock Seat Allocation-1 based on the choices filled in by candidates as on June 24, 2023, 20:00 IST: June 25, 2023 Display of Mock Seat Allocation-2 based on the choices filled in by candidates as on June 26, 2023, 17:00 IST.Candidates can Lock their Choices: June 27, 2023 Candidate registration and choice filling for academic programs under JoSAA 2023 ENDS (Auto/System Locking of Choices): June 28, 2023 Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats: June 29, 2023 Seat Allocation (Round 1): June 30, 2023 Online reporting: fee payment/document upload/response by the candidate to query (if required) (Round 1): June 30 to July 4, 2023 Last day to respond to a query (Round 1): July 5, 2023 Seat Allocation (Round 2): July 6, 2023

JoSAA Counselling Schedule PDF – Direct Link

JoSAA Counselling Business Rules PDF – Direct Link

How to Register For JoSAA Counselling Online?

For registration and filling-in of choices of academic programs in various Institutes, candidates should log in to the https://josaa.nic.in using one of following credentials:

JEE (Main) 2023 Application Number and password for all candidates who had registered for JEE (Main) 2023. JEE (Advanced) 2023 login-id and password for foreign nationals and OCI/PIO card holders who have not registered for JEE (Main) 2023.

A candidate may be eligible for seat allocation based on one, two, three or all four examinations, viz., JEE (Advanced) 2023, JEE (Main) 2023 B.E. / B. Tech. Paper, JEE (Main) 2023 B.Arch. Paper, and JEE (Main) 2023 B.Plan. Paper. Even for candidates who are eligible to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation based on any two, any three or all four of the above examinations, only ONE seat from among the choices filled-in is made available. Hence, it is important for candidates to carefully prioritize the academic programs while filling-in the choices, while bearing in mind that only the choices filled in would be made available for seat allocation. Check step by step guide below.

Visit the official website at . On the homepage, look for the registration link. Enter the login details. Fill up the application form. Upload the scanned documents. Pay the fee, if required. Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

The candidate MUST pay the seat acceptance fee for continuing with the JoSAA process till the end to avail the seat in IITs or NIT+ System. The documents uploaded by the candidate cannot be verified unless the candidate pays the seat acceptance fee. Admission fee varies across the Institutes/category of candidates and is different from seat acceptance fee. At the time of seat acceptance, candidates have to remit the seat acceptance fee only in the round in which the seat is allotted for the first time. For more details, visit the official website.

