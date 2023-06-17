ZEE Sites

  • JEE Advanced 2023 Results LIVE: IIT JEE Advanced Scorecard, AAT Registration, JoSAA Counselling at jeeadv.ac.in; Date, Time, Direct Link
JEE Advanced 2023 Result LIVE Updates: If going by the JEE Advanced 2023 result date and time, IIT Guwahati will activate the IIT JEE Advanced 2023 Final Answer Key download link tomorrow at 10:00 AM at jeeadv.ac.in.

Published: June 17, 2023 8:16 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

JEE Advanced 2023 Result on June 18; Know How to Check Final Answer Key, AIR Rank at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2023 Result, Final Answer Key LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will release the final Answer Key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 soon. Along with the final answer key, the Institute will announce the IIT JEE Advanced 2023 Result. If going by the JEE Advanced 2023 result date and time, IIT Guwahati will activate the IIT JEE Advanced 2023 Final Answer Key download link tomorrow at 10:00 AM at jeeadv.ac.in. This year, the JEE Advanced 2023 exam was conducted on June 04, 2023.  The provisional answer keys for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 have already been displayed on the JEE (Advanced) 2023 online portal. After the display of provisional answer keys, the candidates may submit their feedback, if any, on the candidate portal. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on the IIT JEE Advanced Answer Key download link, JEE Advanced exam pattern, mock test, Result 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

Live Updates

  • 8:23 AM IST

    JEE Advanced 2023 LIVE: How To Download JEE Advanced Final Answer Key Online at jeeadv.ac.in?

    • STEP 1: Visit the official website of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 at jeeadv.ac.in.
    • STEP 2: On the homepage, go to the JEE Advanced 2023 candidate’s answer key link.
    • STEP 3: Insert the login credentials – application number, date of birth, and password.
    • STEP 4: The JEE Advanced 2023 answer key will display on the screen.
    • STEP 5: Download the JEE Advanced 2023 answer key and print a copy for future reference.
  • 8:20 AM IST

    JEE Advanced 2023 Result LIVE: IIT JEE Advanced Result Release Date And Time

    IIT JEE Advanced Result Release Date: June 18, 2023

    IIT JEE Advanced Result Release Time: 10:00 AM


  • 8:17 AM IST

    JEE Advanced 2023 Result LIVE: IIT JEE Advanced Final Answer Key Release Date And Time

    Online display of provisional answer keys on https://jeeadv.ac.in: June 11, 2023 (Sunday, 10:00 IST)

    Receiving feedback from candidates on provisional answer keys through candidate portal: June 11, 2023 (Sunday, 10:00 IST) to June 12, 2023 (Monday, 17:00 IST)

    Online display of final answer keys on https://jeeadv.ac.in: June 18, 2023 (Sunday, 10:00 IST)

